Polio Clinic In Pakistan Receives Amplification From Local Rotary | News, Sports, Work





A new polio vaccination clinic was recently dedicated in Karachi, Pakistan.

The stretch clinic and training center was developed by the Sunset Millennium Karachi Rotary Club and funded in partnership with the Jamestown Rotary Club. On hand for the dedication and representation of the Jamestown Rotary Club was Rotarian David Troxell and his wife Marissa. They were received by members of the local Karachi club. For more than 35 years and in 120 countries, the world's rotating clubs have led the fight to eradicate polio. The last two countries left to report polio cases are Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Jamestown Rotary Club has donated more than $ 300,000 to the worldwide cause over the past 35 years and decided to take an active role in fighting polio in Pakistan. Troxell proposed the project to the Jamestown Rotary Club Vision Committee, which is investigating ideas for local and international projects the club should undertake. Proposals can be submitted to the Vision Committee by anyone. Ideas are then verified by committee members and, if possible, proposed to the enterprise membership. Troxell's has personally overseen this joint project to rehabilitate and upgrade an abandoned and unsanitary vaccine dispensary. The Jamestown Rotary Club donated $ 4,600 for the materials, while the Karachi Sunset Millennium Club provided staff and supervision. The newly renovated clinic in Karachi features medical professionals trained in polio vaccine delivery and provides information services generally focused on women's issues. What makes this clinic unique is the training of a group of women who go to the surrounding community to identify unvaccinated children in the area. Troxell was involved in the ceremonial opening of the clinic where he was invited to administer the polio vaccine to a local child. "Now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel." David Troxell said in his dedication speech. "From now on, this battle will be won door to door and door to door. We do not dare to rest. We know that if we stop our work, within five years over 200,000 children worldwide will again suffer the crippling effects of polio. So let's redeploy today, here at this clinic, to see this endeavor to the end. "Let 's cross this all together beyond the line of victory." The new contact clinic features new spotless bathrooms and toilets; a well of fresh water for clean water; a consultation area; and a large outdoor training class for female field workers. Rotary combined clubs around the world have donated more than $ 2 billion to the fight to eradicate polio, which has been compared to the dollar by the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation. For more information about the Jamestown Rotary Club and its local and international outreach projects, visit www.jamestownnyrotary.org.



