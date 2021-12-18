The Toronto Police Department says Chief James Ramer tested positive for COVID-19.

The service says in a statement that it came out positive on Friday afternoon.

The announcement says that although he was showing no symptoms, Ramer went for testing out very carefully.

Ramer says he feels good and continues to work while isolated at home.

He says he is working closely with Toronto Public Health and the police service welfare unit to ensure his close contacts are notified.

There were no details about the type of COVID-19 for which he tested positive.

“I am fully vaccinated and will continue to take all necessary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to do the same.

“Get fully vaccinated including a booster vaccine, practice physical distancing and wear your own mask.”

This afternoon I came out positive for COVID-19. Please read our statement https://t.co/muDqlLreEU –@jamesramertps

The news comes after Toronto police announced they would temporarily close buildings to the public from Friday morning, citing growing concerns about the Omicron variant.

On Friday, a Toronto police spokesman said a number of members had been isolated, pending PCR test results.

“While we will not disclose specific numbers at this time, any information on the TPS explosion is reported to Toronto Public Health, which publishes numbers for business explosions,” spokeswoman MeaghanGraysaid said in a statement Friday.

“The public can be assured that the Service is continuing to prioritize the first line and priority response to ensure that public safety is not affected.”

Gray said about 98 percent of the police force is fully vaccinated at this time.