Nova Scotia reports 426 new cases of COVID-19, another record – Halifax

For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia reported record numbers of COVID-19 with 426 new cases announced on Saturday. In a statement, the province said there were 296 cases in the central area, 70 cases in the eastern area, 35 cases in the northern area and 25 cases in the western area. Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 8,996 tests on Friday. Read more: NS sets another daily COVID-19 record of 394 cases, St. Louis. FX was fined Due to delays in entering data into Panorama – the Public Health case management system – the number of positive cases issued on Saturday were laboratory results, not Panorama results. The COVID-19 Provincial Panel is not updated on weekends. The abbreviated publication did not include an update on active cases or hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two at the ICU. The story goes down the ad On Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang said that while Omicron is spreading faster and easier compared to previous variants of COVID-19, most people who have tested positive are experiencing mild illness. Trends Canada retakes the PCR test for any travel time abroad between Omicron

Are you considering canceling or changing your flight due to Omicron? Here’s what you need to know Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant As of 9 a.m. Friday, a number of new restrictions take effect, which include the required physical distance of two meters (six feet) inside and outside, except for people in the same family or a stable group. social up to 20 people. There are also 50 percent capacity limits for a maximum of 150 people indoors and 250 in nature applicable to social gatherings, regular faith services, weddings, funerals and their respective receptions and visits. The limit also applies to special events, meetings, trainings, festivals and audiences for sporting events and arts and culture events (such as shows and cinemas) organized by a well-known business or organization, including trust organizations. Also Friday, Prime Minister Tim Houston announced a sector impact support program that aims to directly help the most affected businesses through a one-time grant of up to $ 7,500.















