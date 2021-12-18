Blair prisoners are recovering from the latest COVID wave News, Sports, Work





HOLLIDAYSBURG – Blair County Jail has begun recovering from its latest wave of COVID-19 infections. As of Wednesday, the prison lifted quarantines in selected male residential areas and opened its doors to allow behind-the-scenes visits with most inmates. “We’re getting back to normal,” he said. Guardian Abbie Tate told the county jail board on Thursday. The exception, she said, is the women’s residential area, which remains in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases. The prison, on December 1, stopped inmate visits and quarantined selected housing blocks as COVID-19 cases began to rise. The facility also arranged for food to be delivered after it temporarily closed its kitchen due to COVID-19 concerns. A similar deal was launched in 2020 when the facility experienced its first explosion in COVID-19 cases. That first outbreak spread quickly through the facility, while a second increase in COVID cases was slower, Tate said. The latest wave has also been slower, she said, with inmates testing positive up to 14 days after a known exposure. The county jail continues to provide vaccination clinics against COVID-19 and according to Deputy Warden James Eckard, the latter vaccinated 66 inmates and staff. “This has been our biggest so far,” reported Eckard. Efforts to limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19 are ongoing, Tate said. Ten female inmates were recently transferred to the prison gymnasium to isolate them from others in the quarantined apartment block. Prisoner-operated prisoner programs remain pending until at least January 3rd. In other jobs, prison board chairman AC Stickel praised prison staff and a long list of others who acknowledged the recent firearm death of correctional officer Rhonda Russell, who was killed on the job while accompanying an inmate. “We definitely had a lot of support from our community.” tha Stickel. The Department of State Corrections, in addition to Cambria and Bedford counties, had staff at the county jail on Russell’s funeral day so prison staff could attend. Prison board member Bruce Erb also praised PrimeCare Medical, the institution’s medical care provider, for calling in additional staff to advise staff and inmates. The shooting death remains under investigation, Stickel said, with future reports provided by state police and the county attorney’s office that could lead to revised policies and procedures. Some changes have already been made to the procedures of transporting prisoners, Tate said. Mirror Staff Writer Kay Stephens is at 814-946-7456. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

