Kramarenko triumphs in the first international rhythmic gymnastics tournament





The first international tournament of rhythmic gymnastics Divine Grace has reached a triumphant conclusion in Moscow. The star of the show was 17-year-old Russian Lala Kramarenko – who dominated with victories in each of the four disciplines in the all-round competition. Major changes in existing routines On the final day of the tournament, the gymnasts perform their club and ribbon routines. Kramarenko scored the best goal with the clubs not only for her flawless execution, but also for her mastery of unique tournament regulations – which allow participants to incorporate as many body elements as they want. Change means major modifications to existing routines. Kramarenko was up to the task. “This program is very different from the current regulations,” she said. “Many elements have been added so it is much more physically challenging. I liked it because we can discover ourselves and show real rhythmic gymnastics. ” The Averina twins want to try out the new format The leaders of the Russian Team for the past five years, the Averina sisters, attended the gala awards ceremony. They said they like the new format. “Yes, this was a great experiment because it’s a whole different kind of gymnastics,” Dina said. “What the girls are doing here is much more beautiful compared to the current rules. It would be good for this tournament to develop further and for us to try to participate. ” Anna Kamenshikova from Belarus and Ketevan Arbolishvili from Georgia appeared confident with the new Points Code, which goes into effect from next year until 2024. They took second and third place after the club routines. Kramarenko perfect with straps The bar is the most intricate and spectacular discipline of the race – and one that all gymnastics fans enjoy. Kramarenko performed flawlessly once again, including an element that this year the International Gymnastics Federation named in her honor. The tapes did not change the overall ranking, with Russia’s Lala Kramarenko winning for the first time Divine Grace tournament with 141.56 magnificent points. Belarus ‘Anna Kamenshikova won the silver medal, while Georgia’ s champion Ketevan Arbolishvili won the bronze medal. The organizers want to make the tournament a permanent match For the tournament’s creator, Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva, the result was a success. “I was very worried that at some point something would go wrong,” said Kabaeva, general director of the Charity Foundation Alina Kabaeva. “Because the regulations are very difficult for today’s rhythmic gymnastics. In fact, a number of sites said: ‘Alina, forgive us, please. We really want to come on tour, but at the same time, we do not want to look stupid. Let’s promise we’ll be there next year. ‘ “But I think that this sports holiday turned out well and was of the highest quality.” Divine Grace must return to Moscow – the event organizers have promised to make it a tradition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/18/kramarenko-triumphs-at-first-ever--rhythmic-gymnastics-international-tournamen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos