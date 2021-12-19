International
Orlando Airport is expected to be the busiest for the holidays on Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. By the end of Saturday, Orlando International Airport was expected to record the busiest day of this year’s 19-day holiday travel season.
The travel holiday period began on Friday and airport officials warned people to arrive early for several reasons.
What you need to know
- Orlando airport officials expected about 156,000 passengers on Saturday
- The number of holiday travelers could approach pre-COVID levels, they said
- A woman traveling with her family said taking the trip relieved her fear
- Officials urged travelers to arrive three hours early and stay patient during the holidays
- Reservations at security checkpoints and parking can slow progress, officials said
Airport officials said they believed about 156,000 people would pass through security on Saturday alone. In total, 2.67 million passengers are expected to enter and exit the airport during the travel period from Friday, December 17 until the New Year’s weekend.
This would mark a return to confidence in travel, even though COVID cases have begun to rise again worldwide, and for the first time since the onset of the pandemic that many people have traveled across the country.
The rush of vacations can be a little daunting, especially when it involves a large airport, like Orlando International. With its long luggage control lines, it’s a great rush and wait game.
The pandemic stopped travel in early 2020, and even when it started to return, many families chose to stay off planes and out of airports to avoid any possible danger.
Many people boarding the plane are in the same boat as Keri Alphonso.
This is the first time it has flown in and out of the country shortly before COVID, Alphonso said.
The thought of traveling during the pandemic was terrifying to Alphonso.
It’s very annoying to keep young children in masks, “she said.” And yes, we did not really know if we could afford it and we did not know if we wanted to take the risk of COVID or anything.
But the force was strong with her family. They arrived early enough for their flight to let the boys connect with their new Star Wars droids, who arrived at the airport fresh from Disney World.
I think in doing so actually allows us to release the fear, “said Alphonso.” … I always try to teach my children not to live in fear and we were letting COVID stop us. Being able to do it, I think we just feel free.
Then there are the concerns that existed during the holidays even before the pandemic, the long luggage control lines and parking.
Before this official travel period began, parking garages were packed, a problem even during Thanksgiving.
Officials have opened the overcrowded parking lot in an effort to curb parking concerns.
Airport officials also asked passengers to plan ahead, before departing for the airport, including how they make packages and how long they allow themselves to leave their homes on their planes.
“Apart from being here in 3 hours … I will keep saying that … fill your patience,” said Orlando Greater Aviation Authority Customer Service Director Brian Engle. For many people, they are first time travelers who have not traveled for several years. Also, make sure that if you have Christmas presents you bring, do not wrap them around until you reach your destination. “
Once passengers park and arrive at the Transportation Security Administration area, a reservation lane has been set up for the safety checkpoint which can also save some time. Travelers can make a reservation through zelal.com, available from 5am to 11am Eastern time, officials said.
Estimated Combined Arrivals / Departures – Orlando International Airport for Christmas / New Year
- 1. Saturday, December 18: 156,925
- 2. Saturday, January 1: 153,048
- 3. Thursday, December 30: 146,407
- 4. Monday, December 27: 146,402
- 5. Thursday, December 23: 146,298
- 6. Monday, January 3: 145,614
- 7. Sunday, January 2: 145,430
- 8. Sunday, December 26: 145,097
- 9. Tuesday, December 28: 143,898
- 10. Wednesday, December 29: 142,488
- 11. Sunday, December 19: 139,242
- 12. Tuesday, December 21: 138,223
- 13. Wednesday, December 22: 137,871
- 14. Friday, December 17: 137,289
- 15. Monday, December 20: 137,262
- 16. Tuesday, January 4: 133,113
- 17. Friday, December 31: 129,101
- 18. Friday, December 24: 129,057
- 19. Saturday, December 25: 119,505
