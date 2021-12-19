COVID-19 at a glance | News, Sports, Work





Recent developments: The State Department of Health reported on Friday 797 confirmed and potential new cases nationwide, including 712 cases in Oahu, 29 on the island of Hawaii, 23 in Maui, 14 in Kauai and 19 Hawaiians diagnosed overseas. Governor David Ige said during a news conference Friday morning that there were not a large number of cases in Friday’s count and that Hawaii was experiencing an increase. There have now been 91,067 confirmed and potential cases nationwide, including 62,049 in Oahu, 11,981 in Hawaii County, 10,670 in Maui County (10,267 in Maui, 258 in Molokai and 145 in Lanai) and 3.19 in Kauai. A total of 3048 Hawaiians have been diagnosed overseas. Two new deaths were reported Friday; the number of deaths nationwide is now at 1,067. Honolulu County has an average of 251 new cases per day and a positive testing rate of 5.4 percent, followed by Maui County with 18 cases and 1.9 percent, Hawaii County with 17 cases and 2.4 percent and Kauai County with 11 cases and 2.3 percent. Hawaii has achieved a vaccination rate of 73.3 percent of the total population nationwide, with Honolulu County at 76 percent, Kauai County at 71 percent, Maui County at 66 percent and Hawaii County at 65 percent. To schedule a vaccination appointment: CVS / Longs Drugs: 877-0041, cvs.com/store-locator/cvs-pharmacy-locations/covid-vaccine/Hawaii/Kahului. Doctors on call (Lahaina only): 667-7676. Hui No Ke Ola Pono (Cameron Center): 244-4647. Kaiser Permanente: 243-6000. Malama I Ke Ola (established patients only): 871-7772. Maui Clinic Pharmacy (53 S. Puunene Ave.): 264-4422 or go to the pharmacy to schedule an appointment. Maui District Health Office: 984-3780, [email protected] Maui Health System (Maui Memorial and Wailea Sites): mauihealth.org/covidvaccine/. The computerless coupon can call 242-2273 and leave a name, date of birth and phone number. Maui Medical Group: 242-6464, mauimedical.com/?page_id=10856. Maui Office of Aging: Coordinating Adult Assignment Over the Age of 65, call 270-7774. Mauliola Farmacia (Rr. Mahalani 95, Room 10): 446-3348, facebook.com/mauliolapharmacy/. Minit Medical: 667-6161, minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic. Safeway Pharmacy: Wailuku, 243-3522; Kahului, 359-2970; Kihei, 891-9120; safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html. UH-Maui Campus Health Center: 984-3493. For more information: Call 211 or write (877) 275-6569 for general questions about coronavirus. CDC: coronavirus.gov. Hawaii Department of Health: hawaiicovid19.com. Maui County: mauinuistrong.info. To report violations of quarantine orders to the Maui Police Department: Email [email protected] The latest news of today and more in the inbox

