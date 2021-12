US Senator receives vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions in agreement on envoy approvals

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will receive a vote in January on his bill to crack down on sanctions against Russian pipeline Nord Stream 2 in an agreement reached with Democrats in which he agreed to drop dozens of checks on President Joe Biden. candidates for ambassadorial posts. In the deal reached early Saturday between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Cruz, the Senate will vote before Cruz on Jan. 14 to impose sanctions on the Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline. The deal paved the way for Senate approval of about three dozen ambassadors, including former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Under the agreement, Cruz’s bill, which will impose measures on the pipeline under previous terms, will require 60 votes to pass. This is an obstacle in the 50-50 Senate, where bipartisanship is scarce. Democrats this fall gathered around a special measure that would impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and Russian officials only if Russia invades Ukraine, but that legislation was removed from the annual defense policy legislation. A senior Republican aide to Congress said Saturday he believed Cruz’s bill would pass. Biden opposes Nord Stream 2, which has been completed but is awaiting approval from Germany because it would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of transit tariffs and potentially undermining its fight against Russia. The administration also believes the project will increase Russia’s influence over Europe. Moscow says the project is purely commercial. The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In May, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company that controls the pipeline. But she immediately lifted the sanctions, saying the project was largely built and as the administration sought to repair ties with allied Germany. Read more Germany is taking time to approve the pipeline. In a hurdle for Nord Stream 2, the German energy regulator said Thursday that no decision on whether to be allowed to be put into operation is expected in the first half of 2022. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-senator-gets-vote-nord-stream-2-sanctions-deal-over-envoy-approvals-2021-12-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos