New York reports a record number of coronavirus cases in one day





The announcement followed canceled shows from a number of Broadway shows and decisions by some New York colleges to cancel certain activities or take final distance exams. In another effort to curb the spread of viruses, Ms. Hochul has also said that state officials plan to change the definition of vaccinated completely to include taking a booster dose. “People are certainly right, we want them to do it, but in terms of demand, we just have to make sure it fits in with the flexibility required, but we do it well,” the governor said in an interview with CNN. . She noted that people who had recently been vaccinated were not yet eligible to receive booster vaccines. In New York City in recent days, the number of cases has doubled from a week ago. This big jump, which only happens when something big changes and the only big thing that has changed across the city is Omicron, said Dr. Denis Nash, a professor of epidemiology at the CUNY School of Public Health. However, there is little reliable and up-to-date data showing what percentage of new cases in the city are caused by the variant. Mayor Bill de Blasio has encouraged New Yorkers to take urgent reinforcement measures. People need to be vaccinated now, get that booster now, he said Thursday. If they do not feel well, do the test now. It is an urgent situation. On Thursday, the mayor announced a plan to cope with the increase in cases, among other plans, distributing one million free KN95 masks and 500,000 home tests, enforcing mask and vaccine mandates more rigorously and extending hours and capacity in city testing. pages. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 Pfizer vaccine in young children. The company said that a low dose of its coronavirus vaccine did not produce an adequate immune response in children aged 2 to 5 years in ongoing clinical trials. The obstacle threatens to keep the vaccine from younger children for longer than they had hoped. Many New Yorkers have recently rushed to get home testing kits, with several stores being sold, and queues of people waiting at several test sites are wrapped around the blocks. The Omicron variant has been torn across New York, including vaccinated people.

