Why the Senate confirmed dozens of ambassadors at the last minute

The Senate confirmed a long-delayed list of executive and judicial candidates Friday and Saturday, filling positions that had been left open for months due to Republican hurdles.

The Senate marathon session, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning ago being officially pushed shortly after 4 a.m., included confirmation votes for 41 ambassadors and nine federal district court judges appointed by President Joe Biden, according to Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman.

The last day of the Senate hearing. They confirmed 9 district court judges, 41 ambassadors and 5 other posts. They also called for the closure of two other district judges.@RahmEmanuel goes to Tokyo. 48-21 votes. Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 18, 2021

Between them confirmed were US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, US Ambassador to France Denise Campbell Bauer and US Ambassador to the European Union Mark Gitenstein.

The Senate also confirmed his 40th judge appointed by Biden, according to Washington Post journalist Seung Min Kim, more than any president in his first year in office since Ronald Reagan.

The last-minute confirmation run on Friday, the last day of the 2021 Senate session, was an attempt to tackle an outstanding number of about 150 presidential candidates. Many diplomatic and national security posts remain open thanks to obstacles from Senate Republicans and slow pace of nominations by the Biden administration. Despite Friday’s progress, many of the nominees are still on the sidelines will have to be re-nominated by the president in the new session, further delaying the process.

Republicans stalled confirmations to move their agendas forward

The overall process of confirming presidential candidates has become increasingly difficult in recent years, but the remaining number of Fridays was the result of some specific requests from Republican senators.

In particular, Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio have kept all candidates for Biden’s foreign service and national security until their priorities are guaranteed a vote.

Most presidential candidates have been subject to filibuster since a 2013 rule change (and none since 2017), so it is technically not possible for a single Republican senator to block full confirmation of a candidate. They can make it an exhausting process, however, by denying unanimous consent to confirm the nominations.

Specifically, while a single senator does not have the power to stop the process, provided the nominee has the support of at least 50 senators with the vice president to sever a link. can open the floor for debate. This requires considerable time in the Senate, which would be a challenge at any time, but especially when the number of confirmations is so large and the chamber has other top priorities to address.

In previous years, many of these nominees would have sailed with consent and cooperation, but this year a handful of Republicans have snatched Senate rules to slow the process, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. said in the Senate rostrum on Thursday. It is cynical, utterly meaningless and worst of all, serious damage to our national security.

.@SenSchumer confirming Biden’s candidacy: “A handful of Republicans have hijacked Senate rules to slow the process. It is cynical, it is completely meaningless and worst of all, it is harmful, it seriously damages our national security.” pic.twitter.com/YzenPmylkg Kodra (@thehill) December 16, 2021

Ahead of Friday, Cruz tried to reach an agreement with Schumer to exchange a vote on sanctions North current of Russia 2 pipeline for votes to confirm 16 ambassadors and State Department officials, with no luck. While the US is not in favor of Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, the Biden administration canceled the sanctions against the company that builds it to maintain U.S. relations with Germany, a key ally that has approved the pipeline.

I have made it clear to every State Department official, every State Department candidate, that I will restrain these nominees, unless and until the Biden administration follows the law and stops this pipeline and imposes sanctions, Cruz said in the August statement.

Ultimately, Cruz secured his scheduled vote for Jan. 14 and agreed to release his holding dozens of diplomatic appointments, which were confirmed overnight.

Also: This is exactly why Schumer did not accept Cruz’s offer to confirm 16 people. received 41 ambassadors Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 18, 2021

Hawley has also tried Cruzs stuck tactics, albeit with less success. After the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, Hawley vowed to block all Bidens and Pentagon national security candidates unless Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken resigned from their posts. That did not happen, but Hawley has threatened to delay the confirmation process long enough, as he said in early December. If I’m still on the floor doing this in 2023, either way, 2024, either way, until someone is held accountable.

Hawley and Cruz in particular may have broader reasons for their obstruction as both have been accused of blocking nominations at least in part to position themselves as Biden antagonists in the possible 2024 races.

Despite challenges from Cruz and Hawley, Democrats continued with 56 votes in total. according to the Washington Post, as well as a vote to confirm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan.

Schumer, for his part, seemed quite pleased with the result of the long night of voting.

At the end of the day, we would have called for the closure of two district judges, confirmed nine district court judges, confirmed 41 ambassadors, and confirmed five other members of President Bidens’s team, he said. he on Saturday. according to Hill. It has been a long day, but a good working day. I thank my colleagues.

Ambassadors are critical diplomatic positions

In addition to entertaining Friday confirmation, the Senate as well confirmed one of Bidens’s highest-profile ambassadors on Thursday after Rubio agreed to allow the confirmation of Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China to proceed smoothly.

Burns, a career diplomat who served as both a Republican and a Democrat over a 30-year career, including as Undersecretary of State from 2005 to 2008 and as US Ambassador to NATO, was appointed in August; by this week, his position was gone unfilled for the last 14 months amid rising US-China tensions.

Rubio had held Burnss’s appointment hostage pending a vote on its legislation to sanction goods produced by slave labor in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. of The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Thursday, and Biden has indicated he will sign it into law.

But the logic of holding key nominations on individual legislative priorities, even when they are concerned, is obscure at best and potentially damaging at worst.

like Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) noted on the Senate floor in September, this type of obstruction prevents professionals who can help meet those priorities, or at least manage diplomatic relations, from doing their job.

It just takes a lot of chutzpah for my colleagues to stand here on the floor and criticize the behavior of foreign policy presidents at the same time that they are refusing to allow the President to have staff to lead foreign policy, said Murphy.

Similarly, according to political, European politicians were reportedly also frustrated by Cruzs ‘obstruction ahead of Friday’ s confirmations. Cruz is blocking everything, a senior EU official complains.

What happens next?

Following the request to close Biden’s 22 candidates for confirmation, Schumer warned on Thursday that we can come back here in the near future doing all this again.

That’s because, despite the number of nominees confirmed on Friday, many of those still waiting will have to return to the Bidens table to be re-nominated in the new year will go through the same committee process and potentially giving Republicans more chances to slow down their confirmation.

Currently, the Senate is set to convene again on January 3 and will vote on the confirmation of Gabriel Sanchez in the Ninth District Court of Appeal.

However, in the long run, the confirmation process can be reviewed to prevent long delays. According to Politician Andrew Desiderio, some senators are pushing for a rule change to prevent this kind of confirmation delay from happening again. A bipartisan group met Monday to discuss possible rule changes to prevent the kind of hurdle that contributed to the current gathering of confirmation, but it is unclear how those changes might look.

In the meantime, Murphy told Desiderios that he is concerned about future confirmation fights.

My concern is that this will not go away, not just for the ambassadors, Murphy said. I mean, everyone has a check on every agency. So it just does not feel like the rules, as they are now, work for the nominees.