Ontario reports 3,301 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest total 1 day since the beginning of May





As Ontario prepares for a “circuit breaker” a range of new pandemic restrictions, the province reported 3,301 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest total per day since May 6th. This is up from 3,124 new cases reported on Friday, which was up from 2,421 new cases reported on Thursday. Omicron-related cases are doubling every two days an unprecedented rate for variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. On Thursday, Ontario’s scientific scoreboard for COVID-19 set the tone for the holiday season, warning that the highly infectious Omicron variant could beat hospitals in the coming weeks. On Friday, the government moved to enforce the restrictions. The new restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. These include lowering the limit for indoor social gatherings from 25 to 10 and lowering the limit for outdoor social gatherings from 100 to 25, as well as business-related reductions. “We have to meet this variant face to face,” said Prime Minister Doug Ford. “We have to do everything we can to push him back.” Frustrations increase over access to rapid tests The LCBO completed the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 on Friday, the same day that selected stores began performing tests based on first service. The province has various pop-up sites that offer complete, with an updated list accessible here . However, disappointments escalated on Saturday after Yorkdale Mall, the only transportation hub in Toronto operating on Saturday, completed tests within two hours of the doors opening. “In the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, we understand that there is a significant demand for rapid tests and we are pleased to see so many people embrace the opportunity to add an extra layer of protection before the holidays,” a spokesman said. Ontario Ministry of Health. She said “every single test the province has received from the federal government is out the door,” but that transportation has delayed the arrival of “millions of tests”. There are pop-up windows in Newmarket and Richmond Hill on Sunday, while Yorkdale Mall will again offer fast tests starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The most accurate information is available online . FRIEND | To ‘fade’ Omicron’s influence, Ontarians need to reduce contacts, AdalsteinnBrown says: To mitigate the influence of Omicron, Ontarians need to reduce contacts: head of provinces scientific table COVID-19 Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the advisory group, introduced the latest modeling groups on Thursday. He suggests that without “breaker” restrictions to reduce social contact by about 50 percent, reinforcing shocks alone may not be enough to stop daily cases from reaching between 6,000 and more than 10,000 a day by end of 2021. 1:22 Here are some key indicators and figures for Saturday’s pandemic from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health : Completed tests: 54,407. Test positivity rate across the province: 8.9 percent, up from 8.2 percent the day before. Active cases: 17,882. Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 154; 99 needed a fan to breathe. Dead: Four, bringing the official number to 10,111. vaccination: To date, 25,174,953 doses have been administered. Currently, 90.4 percent of Ontarians aged 12 or older have had a dose of a vaccine. Meanwhile, 87.8 percent have taken two doses.

