How COVID-19 overthrew Blinken’s diplomatic mission





HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) The US Air Force Special Air Mission 50601 departed from the Andrews Joint Base on the night of December 9 with an ambitious voyage ahead of an eight-day trip around the world with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. But diplomatic missions in Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand will soon be enhanced by the global rise in coronavirus cases. At least three members of the traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 and forced the sudden cancellation of the last stop and a furious recalculation of the remaining itinerary. The Air Force confirmed on Saturday that at least two of its crew members on the plane had tested positive for COVID. This followed the State Department announcement that a journalist from the traveling press corps had tested positive, which alarmed the rest of the party and resulted in the trip being canceled. Two U.S. Air Force crew members supporting the U.S. Secretary of State for International Travel tested positive for COVID-19, Ann Stefanek, chief of media operations for the Air Force, said in a statement. Both crew members were fully vaccinated. No one had come in close contact with the Secretary of State or senior staff. She said one is asymptomatic while the other is experiencing mild symptoms and that both are following COVID host country protocols, which generally mandate a 10-day quarantine. The first crew member, who was symptomatic, came out positive in Jakarta after arriving in the Indonesian capital from Liverpool, England, where Blinken attended a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers. It was not immediately clear where the second crew member tested positive, but the reporter tested positive in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, according to the State Department, which declined to comment on Air Force cases. The diagnosis of journalists in Malaysia caused a panic among the traveling party due to quarantine requirements for those who test positive at the next stop in Thailand. Presented with a range of options to avoid the possibility of others turning out positive, especially before the Christmas holiday, Blinken decided to limit his trip. Instead of spending Wednesday night in Thailand and having meetings there the next day, Blinken made a brief stop at Bangkok airport to replace the infected crew members and did not leave his plane. He then flew to Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, and then to Hawaii before returning to Washington early Friday morning. The State Department says it has complied more with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control for COVID, requiring every member of the traveling party to take daily COVID tests during the voyage, and asking everyone on board the aircraft to follow- up tests. The department said Saturday that all official members of the traveling party had tested negative for the virus upon their return to Washington. – Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

