MaineHealth and Hannaford were affected by the ransomware attack on the global company





A ransomware attack on a Massachusetts-based human resources firm has affected MaineHealth and Hannaford Supermarkets. According to Portland Press Herald. The ransomware attack will effectively keep the system offline for weeks, and company spokesmen told the Portland newspaper it could continue to affect employee payroll and time cards. Kronos is widely used throughout the country for local governments, universities and corporations. According to MaineHealth, all employees were notified of the matter on Thursday, and were told they would be paid on time, the Press Herald reported. MaineHealth also noted that the system was used to track time cards but was not used to manage employee payroll. As such, there is no risk that Social Security employee numbers or bank route information will be exposed as a result of the ransomware attack, MaineHealth told the Portland newspaper. The cyber-attack also affected the Hannaford-era card system, but not employee paychecks, according to Ericka Dodge, a spokeswoman for the Maine supermarket branch. Hannaford Supermarkets is manually tracking its employees’ schedule cards, issuing payroll checks for the week of the attack and placing cash advances on employees who worked longer hours than were registered due to interference with Kronos, the Press Herald reported. Kronos is working with cyber security experts to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Cleveland City, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and a number of universities, including the University of Utah and George Washington University, were hit by cyberattacks, according to Maine Public / NPR. More articles from BDN

