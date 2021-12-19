William DeForest Gamble | News, Sports, Work

William DeForest Gamble passed away peacefully at home in Havelock, NC, surrounded by his family on December 11, 2021, after a long and difficult battle against lung cancer.

He has left behind his wife of 39 years, Take No; children: Nancy Brandt (Kevin), Gretchen Cary, Brett Gamble (Aly), Mary Jaber (Alexander), their families; and his sister, Jacqueline Gamble.

Bill was born on March 6, 1940, in North Tonowanda, NY and grew up in Bemus Point, NY.

During his youth, Bill was actively involved in the Boy Scouts, achieving the prestigious Eagle Scout Award, was a competitive member of the local water ski club involved in high school athletics and an active member of his team of the youth of the church.

Bill attended Dartmouth College, where he graduated in 1962 with an AB degree, with honors, in engineering science. He stayed in Dartmouth for a fifth year earning a BSEE in 1963 from Thayer School of Engineering. Shortly after graduating from Dartmouth, Bill spent five years in the U.S. Air Force as an officer in the Missile Propulsion Laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base, California. While there, he worked as an instrument engineer on cryogenic and exotic rocket engines. He also monitored the electrical and electronic aspects of a military construction project for a new high-thrust test facility.

After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Bill spent 30 years in the field of spectrum management with the U.S. Government. He started in 1968 with the Office of Telecommunications Management (MO), and in 1997 retired from the successor of the MO, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Office of Spectrum Management (OSM) as associate deputy administrator. Bill served in various positions related to the OSM Spectrum Planning Subcommittee (SPS) and chaired several IRAC Ad Hoc Groups. For several years, he was the head of the Systems Review Branch, who praised key radio communication systems for spectrum support and subsequent approval. He founded and chaired the SPS Space Systems Group, which focused on the preliminary publication, coordination and announcement of government space systems at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) forum, which also reviewed foreign and commercial space systems for impact on USA. Government systems. His main role in OSM was chairing (1984-97) the Interdepartmental Radio Advisory Committee (IRAC), the longest running US Government committee. In his final years in this position, he led efforts that identified 235 MHz of the federal government spectrum to be transferred to the private sector for commercial use. Bill was awarded the Department of Commerce Gold Medal for his accomplishments.

Bill represented civil society spectrum management interests at the NATO Allied Radio Frequency Agency (ARFA) Civil / Military Forum and at the Civil / Military Forum of the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT). He was responsible for issuing and maintaining the NTIA Manual of Federal Radio Frequency Management Regulations and Procedures and certified spectrum support for all major new radiocommunication systems. When he was appointed to this post, he was elected as a member of the U.S. Senior Executive Service

Bill has been a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) since the early 1960s. In 1965-66, he served as vice president of the North Valley section of the Antelope Valley Section, which focused on IEEE activities at the Edwards Air Force Base. During the 1970s and 1980s, he was active in the Washington Chapter of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Society (EMC). He served in various offices and served as Chair of the Chapter for one year, and also on the staff of several IEEE EMC International Symposia in the Washington, DC area.

As an active member of the Springfield United Methodist Church for decades, Bill served as secular leader, property owner, assisted in the Scouting and ESL program, choir member, Methodist Men, blood stocks and virtually wherever needed. His church family meant the world to him and many of these people became lifelong friends.

After retiring from the Federal Government, Bill founded Gamble Telecommunications, Inc., a consulting firm focused on managing and regulating the domestic and international spectrum, of which he was president and chief executive officer. Most of his efforts were committed to participating in numerous ITU study groups and working groups, mainly in the areas of satellite services, mobile services, and space research services. Domestically, he assisted trade efforts in achieving coordination with Federal Government spectrum users in order to accommodate new products within the US

In 2008, Bill and Merry Jo moved to Havelock, NC, to renew his love of being on the water. Growing up, Bill was a water skier and ardent boatman, and this love of water permeated every aspect of his life. He liked to be in the water; it did not matter the boat as long as there was water surrounding it, and he shared that love with family and friends. He was an accomplished wood craftsman and his love of music led him to sing with Dartmouth College Glee Club. Bill was an active member of the Herbert Charles Hunter Memorial Masonic Temple, Springfield Lodge 217, as Freemason, and a Kena Shriner with the bagpipe unit, the Kena Highlanders.

In North Carolina, he became a member of the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. He was a role model for many people, always a guide, a teacher, giving his hand and unconditional in his nature of love and care. He was kind to the end and will be missed by all who knew him.

A Liturgy of Life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, North Carolina, 28557. The award will be at Arlington National Cemetery in a next date.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC, to Dr. John Cho and Dr. Svetlana Kats or First United Methodist Church, Morehead City, NC