Conf. 2nd International BioDesign Search





2nd THE INTERNATIONAL BioDesign research The conference was held online by BioDesign research in December 2021. This conference focused on the overall aspect of biosystem design and its subfields, including BACK design, biological microbial design, biological design of animals and humans and biological design of plants, etc. Fifty world-renowned experts and scholars were invited to present at the conference. Approximately 3,000 people have registered to attend. Twelve posters were selected by the conference expert committee to receive poster awards. Dr. Shirley S Daube of the Weizmann Institute and Dr. Alicia Climent Catala from Imperial College London won first prize. Over 150 participants from all over the world have posted their photos on the conference group cloud photo album. The conference not only featured updated research advances in the field of biosystem designs and synthetic biology, but also promoted exchange and collaboration and interdisciplinary collaboration among scientists around the world. This conference also greatly increased the public visibility of Biodesign Research and increase the trust and confidence of the scientific community in this new journal. BioDesign research is an online-only online journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in its Science Partner Journal program about Nanjing Agricultural University (NAU) It publishes new high quality research, reviews, editorials and perspectives focused on in silicon Biosystem design, genetic or epigenetic modification, and genome writing or rewriting in any organism.

