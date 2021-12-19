Why Hunting Remains A Popular Hobby In The West

Hunting is a sport that involves searching, chasing, and killing wild animals such as deer, migratory birds, and foxes with weapons such as rifles or bow and arrows.

There are four types of hunting known to specialists. These are the following:

Big Game Hunting

This type includes the hunt for the Big five: lion, elephant, bear, tiger, and buffalo. Big game hunting is prevalent only in Africa, with hunters making the most out of the animals’ tusks, horns, antlers, fur, and meat, either for commercial or recreational purposes.

Medium Game Hunting

Medium game animals are categorized based on their weight which is between 51-300 pounds. These animals are fox, deer, boar, antelope, impala, and warthogs. Hunting for medium-sized game animals is more common in the United States and Canada.

Small Game Hunting

These are animals that weigh less than 40 pounds, such as pheasants, ducks, and coyotes.

Fowling

This particular type of hunting is to acquire meat or feathers of birds and is more prevalent in England.

Contrary to popular opinion, hunting is still very sought after and remains popular in the West. Here are the reasons why:

Americans Value Tradition

Many American elders believe that hunting is a tradition worth pursuing and preserving. Hunting is a recreation that brings families together. It’s a great bonding experience that also teaches the younger one’s formative values such as responsibility, discipline, and patience. Many old hunting families want to see the tradition passed on to younger generations, so, they encourage the younger ones to pursue the task.

Helps in Conservation Efforts

It might sound oxymoronic, but hunters are one of the most passionate conservationists around. Hunters and anglers propelled many wildlife management principles to protect endangered wildlife like the bison in the 1900s when it almost got extinct.

One shining example of this is the Duck Stamp program, wherein a conservation stamp is required as a license for waterfowl hunting. 98% of sales goes to conservation efforts, at which point in 1934 alone, almost 6 million acres of habitat have been preserved with the help of duck stamp funds.

Currently, an excise tax goes to conservation efforts for every firearm, ammunition, and other hunting-related equipment being sold. So, if you buy from any arms seller in your area like 80 lower, you’ll know that you’re helping conservation efforts when you hunt.

Accessibility Of Online Hunting Booking Sites

Anywhere in the world, hunters can now pick a location where they can hunt their next target goal and book those locations, much like booking a hotel stay. The site offers accommodations and other activities available at the location you chose. So, whether you’re planning to travel to Montana to hunt a white-tailed deer or bison or to Colorado for some elk and moose hunting, you’ll be able to do it worry-free and conveniently. All you have to do is pack your gear and get there.

Ease Boredom Caused By Lockdowns

The result of lockdowns due to the pandemic gave a massive boost to the hunting industry in the United States. Many families couldn’t stand being trapped in their homes as they sought more outdoor activities because conventional ones like recreational parks and movies are unavailable. Because of this, a considerable spike in hunting safety classes increased, along with sales of firearms and deer hunting licenses. More importantly, younger hunters were recorded participating in the activity which is a massive win for the older hunter population.

Interest With Free-range Organic Meat Increased

The farm-to-table concept grew over the years, with many people wanting to consume only organic and free-range meats as part of their sustainable lifestyle. This resulted in the rise of new hunters who tried to harness their skill of harvesting their food ethically and appropriately to ensure that what they consume is organic.

Availability Of Hunting Apps

When you hunt, you wouldn’t have to worry about getting lost. Technology has invaded the world of hunting. Many applications are now available for hunters with features to help them navigate the wild such as a satellite aerial imagery map showing property lines which is extremely helpful for a hunter. It also has weather integration to determine the weather and help you make adjustments and an analytics report that shows your progress with hunting and the viability of your location.

Conclusion

The many famous figures who delved into hunting can validate that it is indeed an American tradition. President Theodore Roosevelt, America’s 26th president, was a passionate hunter, and he even wrote a book about it entitled Hunting Trips of a Ranchman, published in 1885. Hunting is inherent to Americans as the sport gives a powerful connection to the outdoors, and it has been a big part of the nation’s culture and generating millions in profits over the years.