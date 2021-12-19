Dolphin Project grows tree house on Mashta Island in international fame for conservation | cafeteria

International
In the 1970s, the western tip of Mashta Island was home to the Dolphin Project. Older residents will remember that the project was one of the first attempts to rehabilitate captive dolphins and reintegrate them into the wild. Newcomers can raise an eyebrow here, as they have never heard of linking projects to Key.
Today, it is almost impossible to believe that the coastal property now occupied by half a dozen elegant villas was once almost empty. But so it was. The only structures there were narrow trailers by researchers and an old tree house submerged in mangroves. The local children took the tree house during the day, claiming it as their castle and makeshift fishing camp. At night, the tree house served as a village shelter for volunteers who offered to sleep there, guarding the dolphins. I was one of those volunteers.
The Mashta property was chosen because of its protected port, with a length of about 50 meters. An underwater fence was installed along the port gorge to hold the dolphins as they were being rehabilitated. Two of the most famous inhabitants were bottlenose dolphins called Liberty and Florida. The couple were rescued from a miserably unsuitable facility in the Florida Keys and, after their stay at the Mashta complex, were successfully released near Eleuthera in 1974.
The Dolphin Project is the brainchild of Ric OBarry. He had served as dolphin trainer for the TV show Flipper, most of which was filmed at the Miami Seaquarium. OBarry had spent many hours in the water with the performing dolphins and, over time, realized that they were unhappy and deserved to live in nature. His work at Mashta Point was one of his first steps in what would become a lifelong crusade to help eradicate the capture and slaughter of dolphins.
I was introduced to Project Dolphin in 1971 by my then-girlfriend, Linda. We were young and idealistic and sat in the tree house at night watching the stars and hearing the mesmerizing rhythm of the waves crashing into the mangroves. Sure, there was no electricity, but who needs air conditioning when you can do a cooling dive in Biscayne Bay whenever you want?
A frequent visitor to the complex was John Lilly, a pioneering but controversial dolphin physician, psychoanalyst, and researcher. Lilly was interested in studying the communication between dolphins and humans, and he went out with his tape recorder to play sounds for dolphins and record their responses. He was rightly proud of what was then a more advanced instrument, his only drawback being that the microphone cord stretched only six feet. Anyone who knows anything about dolphins knows that they are playful creatures. Liberty and Florida quickly invented a game by which they poured water on Lilly, washing the tape recorder in the process and ruining the day-to-day experiments.
Former Key Denise resident DeBerard Roussel fondly remembers volunteering at Mashta Point. I liked to know that dolphins were re-entering their natural and free habitat in the ocean, where they belonged.
OBarrys’s ongoing and uninterrupted work to help dolphins was the subject of the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary The Cove, which exposed the brutal dolphin harvest that takes place every year in Taiji, Japan.
Since its modest beginnings at Mashta Point, the Dolphin Project has achieved unprecedented success globally. In 2011, she built the first permanent facility in Bali, Indonesia dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of captive dolphins.
Our pioneering effort on Mashta Island opened the door to freedom for dozens of captive dolphins around the world, OBarry says. We could not have done it without our supporters in Key Biscayne. Let’s continue to protect wild dolphins together.
I am grateful to Ric for everything he has done to end the exploitation and suffering of dolphins around the world and I will never forget those quiet evenings spent near the dolphin harbor almost fifty years ago.
For more information on the Dolphin Project, or to make a donation, go to www.DolphinProject.com.
