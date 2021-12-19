UK Brexit minister David Frost resigns as new COVID rules spark outrage

A senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet has resigned, adding to a sense of unrest within a government that has faced rebellion from party members and its voters this week.

Main points: David Frost resigned, saying UK should “learn to live with COVID”

David Frost resigned, saying UK should “learn to live with COVID” The outgoing minister led the Brexit negotiations with the European Union

The outgoing minister led the Brexit negotiations with the European Union Boris Johnson is fighting party insurgency over tight blocking restrictions

Brexit Minister Lord David Frost said in a letter to Mr Johnson that he would step down immediately after a newspaper reported that he planned to step down next month.

The Mail on Sunday said he resigned because of growing frustration with Mr Johnson’s policies.

The paper said Lord Frost’s decision was prompted by the introduction last week of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement for people to show evidence of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other premises crowded.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Lord Frostsaidhe was “disappointed that this plan has been made public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to resign with immediate effect”.

Mr Johnson is battling a huge rise in COVID-19 infections, a partisan rebellion over tight blocking restrictions, a sudden loss in the by-elections and ongoing controversy over the festive celebrations that break the blockade.

Read more about the spread of COVID-19:

In his resignation letter, Lord Frost said the UK needed to “learn to live with Covid … You made a bold decision in July, against considerable opposition, to reopen the country”.

“Unfortunately it did not turn out to be irreversible, as I wanted, and I believe you did too,” he wrote.

“I hope we can get back on track quickly and not be tempted by the kind of austerity we have seen elsewhere.”

“A government in total chaos”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received criticism for his handling of the country’s response to COVID-19. ( AP: Frank Augstein )

The news follows a stunning loss to Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party in a by-election in North Shropshire, a longtime stronghold of the party.

Earlier this week, 99 Conservative MPs voted against so-called vaccine passports in the House of Commons, the biggest rebellion in Mr. Johnson’s two-and-a-half years as prime minister.

Why Britain is in the midst of dual variant explosions Throughout the pandemic, the UK has been, at times, an early indicator for other countries of the dangers posed by the new variants. We asked the experts to explain why. Read more

Angela Rayner, vice-chairwoman of the opposition Labor Party, said Johnson was not up to the task of tackling Omicron’s growing version.

“A government in total chaos just when the country faces several weeks of uncertainty,” Ms. Rayner wrote on Twitter.

“We deserve better than this buffoon.”

Also this week, Britain’s top civil servant stepped down from leading an investigation into suspects in government offices in violation of blockades for COVID-19 last year, after details emerged of a party held in his office.

Some of Mr. Johnson’s party members also gathered.

“The prime minister is running out of time and friends to fulfill the promises and discipline of a truly conservative government,” conservative MPAndrew Bridgen wrote on Twitter.

“Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative lawmakers have made it clear, but most importantly, so have the people of North Shropshire.”

Lord Frost led the talks with the European Union as the Johnson government tried to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc.

His resignation comes after the UK recently softened its stance in talks with the EU on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

The change of tone from Britain came as a surprise to many because it seemed contrary to the position of the tough line of the Brexit minister, who was nicknamed “Frosty the No Man”.

ABC / tela

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 5 minutes 17 seconds 5 m What do experts know about the Omicron variant so far (Norman Swan)

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …