The CBSA ban on immigrant mothers outside the BC school calls for sacred areas

Defenders of undocumented immigrants gathered at a New Westminster school on Saturday, where they said Canadian border officials targeted an immigrant mother last month.

Omar Chu, a spokesman for the migrant protection group Sanctuary Health, told Global News that the incident took place on November 30, outside the Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary.

According to Chu, four Canadian Border Services Agency officers chased a woman away from the school after she left her daughter, handcuffed her to an alley, and stopped her.

Read more: Defenders seek help for migrant farm workers in BC displaced by floods

The woman, who is originally from Mexico, was released after agreeing to call her husband to come and meet with CBSA officials, who then stopped him.

The daughter of the family was born in Canada and is a Canadian citizen. Her parents had applied for permanent residency for humanitarian reasons when the incident occurred, Chu said. They are now facing possible departure from the country, he added.

The story goes down the ad

















4:21

The report reveals that Ottawa failed to properly protect migrant workers during the first days of the pandemic





The report reveals that Ottawa failed to adequately protect migrant workers during the first days of the December 10, 2021 pandemic



“It just shows the injustice of the whole immigration system and how we really need programs that will establish immigration status for everyone, because there are a lot of people like this family in similar situations living with insecure status.” tha Chu.

“The CBSA, in conducting this raid, is also creating fear for those families and their children.”

Trends Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks

NHL cancels Canucks weekend games after Omicron spread closes BC events

The New Westminster School District has a sacred school policy that prohibits school or county officials from sharing information about students with immigration authorities unless required by law.

Read more: There is no prison for the man from Washington who helped immigrants enter Canada illegally

According to Chu, CBSA officials had contacted the school seeking information about the family prior to the Nov. 30 incident, but were turned down because of the policy.

The story goes down the ad

A CBSA spokesman confirmed that the officers were in New Westminster on Nov. 30 “while performing their duties as part of an investigation into the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,” adding that “it is important to note that at no point did CBSA officers did not enter the property of any school in the area.

The CBSA said it could not share information about individuals or specific files for privacy reasons. But the agency is responsible for enforcing removal orders issued by the Immigration and Refugee Board.

















4:30

Month of Return: SWAN Vancouver





Return Month: SWAN Vancouver December 6, 2021



He said he was “examining all the relevant factors” before launching enforcement against a person “, adding” when it becomes necessary to arrest someone who is evading a removal order, CBSA officers will try to arrest in a place where it will not cause concern to the public. “

Lawyers at Saturday’s rally urged the CBSA to abide by the policies of the New Westminster School District and City of New Westminster shelters.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Undocumented health workers want access to the permanent housing program

“We want to be a hospitable and inclusive city. We too are a holy city and that’s not what we want to see in this community, “New Westminster City Councilor Chinu Das told the crowd.

“Respect the sanctuary designations, do not enter, do not follow people, do not call schools for information on migrants,” added Kathleen Carlsen, chairwoman of the New Westminster District Parents’ Advisory Council.

“All children have the right to education without fear. All families should be safe. The role of the district parents’ advisory council is to support all families, regardless of their immigration status. ”

Lawyers called on other counties to reflect New Westminster’s sacred school policy and for the provincial education ministry to recognize it.