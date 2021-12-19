Castle jumping tragedy sees Devonport Tasmanian community united in grief





Four days after the loss of five children, the Devonport community is still shocked by the tragedy of the castle jump.

The incident involving a dancing castle is still under investigation

The incident involving a dancing castle is still under investigation Relatives and doctors present went to the scene Heartbroken relatives of Hillcrest elementary school students killed and injured in Thursday’s incident along with benefactors have invaded the country with homage, cards and other items expressing their sympathies. Today, a relative of one of the students was seen embracing a tree, at the place where the inflatable devices eventually ceased. Medical aid staff also visited the site where the jump castle was made in the air. The circumstances of the tragedy and whether appropriate measures have been taken are still being investigated. Those who died were named as, from left to right: Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Marie Jones, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan and Zane Mellor. ( Supplied: Tasmanian Police ) Nine children fell from a height of about 10 meters, due to what eyewitnesses told police it was a wind. Tasmanian police named the children Addison Stewart (11), Zane Mellor (12), Jye Sheehan (12), Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones (12) and Peter Dodt (12). Three other students in grades 5 and 6 are in the hospital in critical condition, while a child was released from the hospital on Friday morning. Cards and articles were left in honor of the dead and injured students and emergency responders who attended first. ( ABC News ) The school had held the end-of-year party, with the dancing castle and the cannon balls big enough for people to climb inside a part of the festivities. 5 ways to help kids process shocking news coverage Continuous media coverage of tragic media stories can be difficult for children to understand. But there are ways you can help them cope. Read more Tasmanian police, Tasmania WorkSafe and forensic expert have launched an investigation into the incident which is expected to take “quite some time”. The Department of Education has banned indefinitely all inflatable entertainment equipment from all school locations after the tragedy. Experts have expressed concerns about bloated equipment made overseas that can be purchased online. They have also called for all jump castles to be required to be registered, instead of those with platform heights over 3 meters. Police and paramedics were visibly concerned on the day of the tragedy. ( ABC News ) The tragedy has also led to a spill of grief and a flood of support from across the country. Medical aid staff return to the scene at Hillcrest Elementary School on Sunday. A fundraiser to raise money for families and the school has already raised more than $ 1.2 million. On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny paid their respects to the victims in Devonport, after Mr. Morrison earlier announced a $ 800,000 fund to support affected families and the community. Hawthorn and Richmond will also play a pre-season AFL match in the northwest of the state in March, to raise funds for the victims and the wider community. Plush bears in a class make up only a fraction of the items left in memory. ( ABC News ) Want more news from Tasmania? Set the ABC News website or app to ‘Top Stories Tasmania’ from the homepage or settings menu in the app to continue receiving the same national news, but with a splash of the most important state stories. Here is a taste of the latest stories from Tasmania:

