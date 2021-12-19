Brexit negotiator David Frost resigns as another blow to Boris Johnson





London’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another serious blow on Saturday at the end of a week of unrest in British politics when his ally and close Brexit negotiator, David Frost, announced his resignation, citing differences over the direction of his policy. government. Mr Frost, a cabinet member, was a key architect of the country’s Brexit deal and was engaged in difficult negotiations with the European Union on how the countries’ exit conditions for Northern Ireland were implemented. In his resignation letter, Mr Frost, who is a member of the House of Lords, said Brexit was safe, but that the prime minister was aware of his concerns about the current direction of travel, hinting at differences on politics since Britain left. European union. He added: “I hope we will move as quickly as possible where we need to go: an easily regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change.”

The announcement of his departure, which he said in his letter would take effect immediately, puts new pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership has been called into question by a series of recent setbacks as Britain struggles. a new wave of coronavirus infections. Mr Frost’s resignation was reported earlier in the day by The Mail on Sunday. Mr. Frost, who according to opinion polls is very popular among Conservative Party members, also hinted in his letter that he had significant differences with Mr. Johnson about coronavirus limitations: We must also learn to live with Covid and I know that’s your instinct. also, he wrote. You made a bold decision in July, against considerable opposition, to reopen the country. Sadly it did not turn out to be irreversible, as I wanted, and I believe you did too. Mr. Frost added that he hopes the country can get back on track and not be tempted by the kind of austerity measures we have seen elsewhere. Mail on Sunday said Mr Frost had told the prime minister his decision a week earlier.

But the timing of his announcement could hardly have been worse for Mr. Johnson, coming at the end of a catastrophic week. On Tuesday, nearly 100 of his lawmakers rebelled against the government’s plans to seek a passage proving vaccination status or a negative Covid test to enter larger premises.

Later Friday, Mr. Johnsons’s Conservative Party lost a seat it held for more than a century in the election to replace Owen Paterson, one of its lawmakers, who resigned after breaking parliamentary lobbying rules. These events have raised speculation about a challenge to Mr. Johnsons leadership, though most analysts believe this is unlikely to happen right away, especially since Parliament is now on holiday for the Christmas holiday. However, the political situation is volatile with speculation that the government may impose new tougher coronavirus restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. The rebellion in Parliament on Tuesday underscored the opposition of conservative lawmakers to any such move. But on Saturday, Britain registered more than 90,000 cases of coronavirus and there are growing fears that the country’s surplus healthcare service could be overloaded. Mr Frost was one of Brexit’s toughest advocates, but despite his belligerent stance in talks with the European Union, the government has recently withdrawn from threatening to suspend part of its post-Brexit trade deal with Ireland. north. Britain has also dropped its claim to remove the European Court of Justice as the final arbitrator of trade rules. Speaking to Times Radio, a Conservative lawmaker, Andrew Bridgen, said Mr Frosts’s resignation would be a turning point for many of his colleagues and was a devastating blow to the government and the prime minister, adding that Mr Johnson should change either go. Jenny Chapman, Labor Party shadow minister in the cabinet office, said on Twitter that the government was in chaos, adding that, the country needs leadership and not a lame prime minister, whose deputies and cabinet have lost faith in him. Boris Johnson should apologize to the public and explain what his plan is for the coming weeks.

