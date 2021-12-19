Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver was postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

Many Canadian provinces faced rising COVID-19 cases nationwide on Saturday, with the Omicron variant forcing many jurisdictions to reintroduce public health restrictions just a week before Christmas.

One day after setting a pandemic record for daily cases, Quebec reported 3,631 new infections, two deaths and a large increase in hospital admissions in its latest numbers.

With new public health measures set to begin Monday, Prime Minister FranoisLegault warned the Quebecers again the province would be hit hard.

“The Omicron variant is advancing at breakneck speed,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, calling for solidarity among the population. “It’s hard to imagine.”

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,301 new infections, the highest figure since early May, and four more deaths.

A 50 percent capacity limit was reinstated in countries holding more than 1,000 people in Ontario on Saturday, a day before even more restrictions resumed. As of Sunday, restaurants and retailers will also see their capacity limited to 50 percent and internal social gatherings will range from a maximum of 25 people to 10.

Growth is also being seen in other provinces as well New Scotland reported 426 new cases a day higher.

A host of restrictions are being reintroduced next week by provincial governments as Ottawa will tighten border rules from Tuesday, requiring a negative pre-arrival molecular test result for COVID-19, even for short trips of less than 72 hours.

In announcing the move Friday, Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos advised Canadians not to travel abroad, warning that if they fell ill abroad, they could be stranded, with the government unable to do much to help them .

In the face of the growing threat of COVID-19, provincial governments are being forced to respond with measures that are discouragingly reminiscent of last year’s turbulent holiday season.

On Monday, British Columbia will impose new restrictions by limiting the capacity of large venues to 50 per cent, banning amateur sports tours during the holidays and canceling the New Year holidays.

Manitoba will bring similar restrictions on Tuesday.

What is happening all over Canada

IN British Columbia, fearing that hundreds of students will gather hard to write the finals, has sparked a call for the cancellation of personal exams at British Columbia University. Several universities across Canada have already taken this step, including the University of Victoria.

IN PEIHealth officials said testing clinics in Charlottetown and Borden-Carleton had to close early today due to the high volume of people being tested.

Beyond the Confederate bridge, new restrictions are coming into forceNew Brunswick.They include limiting contacts to a stable group of 20 people, restoring physical distance to public spaces inside, and reducing capacity in environments such as cinemas, sports arenas, and casinos.

IN SaskatchewanPharmacists say they do not have enough staff to cope with a growing demand for third-dose COVID-19 vaccine as more people qualify on Monday.

Bill Blair, Canada’s emergency preparedness minister, said on Saturday that Red Cross nurses would be deployed to Manitoba until January 17 at the request of the provincial government.

IN OntarioOttawa Mayor Jim Watson tested positive for coronavirus and will remain in solitary confinement for eight days. On Monday, Watson announced on social media that he would be isolated after a staff member was in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. .

And weQuebecMontreal Mayor Valrie Planteal also announced that she tested positive on Saturday. On Friday night, Plante said she took the test and was going into preventive isolation after a case was discovered “in her encirclement”.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 273.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.3 million.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has beendiscovered in 89 countries and is spreading rapidlyeven in countries with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 cases involving omicron is doubling every 1.5 to three days in countries where there is transmission in the variant community and not just people who have been infected abroad, the WHO said in a document examining what is known about the variant.

IN Europe, the Dutch government is imposing tough blockade measures in the Netherlands starting Sunday to curb the Omicron variant.

IN Americas, a U.S. appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine for major private employers to move forward, overturning an earlier ruling on a claim that could affect about 84 millions of American workers.

IN AfricaEgyptian health authorities said they have identified the first cases of Omicron in the country.

INAsia-Pacificregion, India has detected a total of 101 cases of the Omicron variant, said a Health Ministry official.