



Overseas students studying in Montreal may find it difficult to be away from home at this time of year. This year, due to the pandemic, many students will be staying in the city for the holiday season. But thanks to the staff of the International Youth Program at Lester B Pearson School Board (LBPSB), students are experiencing a little more holiday fun. Earlier this week workers staged a Christmas cookie decoration session. "We really wanted to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere and make them feel like this is a home away from home," said Shalini Dowlani, LBPSB International Youth Program Manager. Read more: Two western island women ensure the children's Christmas party continues Fourteen students attended the evening held at the John Killingbeck International Pavilion dormitory at Pointe Claire. Among them was 16-year-old Mahshad Taleb Zadeh from Iran, who said the activity was not as easy as she thought it might be. The story goes down the ad "I found out I'm not that creative," she said with a laugh. "But it is good. "I'm not good at art and things like that, but here I experience a lot of that kind of thing and I'll get better." Students come from all over the world and enroll in the program for at least one school year, attending high schools within the board's jurisdiction. According to Dowlani, last year, the dormitory was closed due to COVID. "It's very nice for students to come back to the building and enliven the place," she smiled. She said one way to help them integrate is for them to participate in aspects of Canadian culture, such as decorating Christmas cookies, but there are other ways. "For Haloween for example we have pumpkin carvings," Taleb Zadeh said, pointing to the pictures on the bulletin board of her dormitory and others with carved gourd. Some students, like 16-year-old Nano Leeteerachot from Thailand, have never done some of the activities. Beyond the activities, however, he had to adapt to other aspects of living in Canada. "Like how people are open to talking to you about anything," he said. "I think it was brand new to me." Learning to interact with people has been his biggest challenge, he said. The story goes down the ad "Because in Thailand, most people are private and do not talk about things as much as here," he said. Leeteerachot and other students stressed that the cultural ties and friendships they have established are the best parts of the experience.

