Norway, Royal Caribbean tighten mask policies as omicron spreads
Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International are tightening mask protocols aboard cruise ships as the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is moving faster than surveillance systems can track it, continues to wipe the globe.
“Given the current health environment, we have updated our on-board health and safety protocols and requirements,” said Christine Da Silva, senior vice president of branding and communications for Norway, in a statement shared with USA TODAY on Saturday.
Norwegian, which recently had a COVID outbreak in it Norwegian division the ship, will now require passengers to wear masks while inside, except when eating or drinking actively or during time spent in their room.
Furthermore, the cruise line requires passengers to wear their masks while out if social distancing is not feasible and for them to follow local regulations when visiting the port.
Last month, Norway also extended itVaccination requirement for 100% of passengersindefinitely.
Similarly, the Royal Caribbean told passengers in a note Friday that it would tighten mask restrictions.
“With the recent rise in COVID-19 worldwide and the growing concerns of the Omicron variant, we feel prudent to temporarily tighten our on-board health protocols to require indoor masks at all times, except if we eat or drink actively, “the cruise line said. “This new update also applies to vaccinated areas and countries.”
The cruise line required passengers to understand that health and safety come first.
Contributed by: Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub
