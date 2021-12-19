Police identify suspect in deadly Osaka arsonExBulletin



Kyodo News through AP

TOKYO Japanese police on Sunday identified a 61-year-old man as the main suspect after the fire that engulfed a mental clinic in an eight-story building where he was a patient, killing 24 people trapped inside.

The government also announced plans to inspect tens of thousands of similar buildings nationwide. Authorities believe the massive death toll in the downtown Osaka building on Friday was largely because the fire rendered the single emergency staircase unusable.

Osaka police, who are investigating the case as arson and murder, identified the man as Morio Tanimoto. He is being treated in critical condition after being rescued from the fire, police said. He has not been formally arrested or charged.

After verifying security cameras and searching his home, police said they suspected Tanimoto was responsible for setting the mental clinic on fire, an official in the prefectural police investigation department told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. .

Kyodo News said Tanimoto was a retired metal worker. His former employer at the factory where he worked from 2002-2010 described him as diligent and skilled. He left without saying what he was going to do, he said. Tanimoto trained at his father’s sheet metal factory in Osaka after finishing high school, but left after his brother took over the business, Kyodo said.

The Nishi Umeda Clinic for Mind and Body was on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Osaka’s active business district, Kitashinchi, and was known for its support of mental health at work.

Police searched Tanimoto’s home on Saturday and found the clinic patient’s card.

Authorities are investigating how the smoke filled the floor so quickly that the victims were trapped. The fire that burned only 25 square meters (270 square feet) of the floor near the reception was largely extinguished within 30 minutes.

On Sunday, Interior and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko, who is also in charge of fire and disaster management, said he had instructed a nationwide inspection of some 30,000 commercial buildings with three or more floors, but only one staircase.

Kaneko said many of the victims could not escape and died because the only stairs of the Osaka building were not accessible due to the fire and they lost their way. He said the ministry would set up a panel of experts to discuss security measures.

Police quoted witnesses who saw a man entering the clinic with a paper bag, which he placed on the floor, next to a heater near the reception desk, and kicked him. The liquid spilled, caught fire and the whole floor was on fire and smoke.

A security camera at the clinic has captured the scene, in which the man is seen standing at the entrance as if he had blocked the road, NHK television said.

Witnesses and the investigation suggested the victims gasped for air and struggled to find their way out of the clinic. Most were found to have collapsed as they were walking to the other side of the clinic, but found no way out.

The clinic without an external staircase had several compartments for consultations and workshops along only one row, with the main counseling room at the top end of the floor. There were no prior violations of fire prevention codes in the building, officials said.

Two visitors who witnessed the start of the fire at the reception were able to get outside.

Firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, including three who were resuscitated, officials said. A fourth survivor fell from an air ladder out of a window on the sixth floor with a minor injury.

Some of the clinic’s clients who spoke to the Japanese media said the clinic was well-known and was always packed with up to 20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counseling and programs were available for those preparing to return to work after the break. medical.

The clinic psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be contacted since the fire.

Over the weekend, Osaka residents brought flowers, bottled water, and canned drinks as offerings to the souls of those leaving the building.

The fire was a shocking reminder of the 2019 attack on the Kyoto Animation studio, where an attacker came in and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew a stream of grief from anime fans around the world. In 2001, a deliberate fire in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people, the worst-known case of arson in the country in modern times.