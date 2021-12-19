International
The Netherlands will enter the Christmas block due to the increase of the Omicron Covid-19 variant
The Netherlands will enter a “blockade” during the Christmas period to try to stop an increase in the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.
All shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and non-essential theaters should be closed from Sunday to January 14, while schools should be closed at least until January 9, Rutte said.
People are now only allowed two guests in the house, with the exception of Christmas night, Christmas day, December 26th and the New Year period when four guests are allowed.
“I’m standing here tonight in a gloomy mood,” Rutte told a news conference on television.
“To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will turn into a deadlock from tomorrow.
“It is inevitable with the fifth wave and with Omicron spreading even faster than we feared. Now we have to intervene as a precaution.”
The Omicron type will soon overtake the Delta variant in the Netherlands, said the head of the Dutch explosion management team, Jaap van Dissel.
“Between Christmas and the beginning of the year, the Omicron variant will become dominant,” van Dissel told a news conference.
The scientist warned that if the effect of Omicron is as strong as that of Delta, hospitalizations could exceed those in the first wave of the disease in early 2020.
“We know the variant could go beyond the protection created by previous infections or previous vaccinations, especially if that was some time ago,” he said.
“The Netherlands is sighing”
Rutte’s announcement came after an urgent cabinet meeting and just four days after the government extended previous measures and announced that schools would start their holidays earlier.
Long queues took place outside stores earlier Saturday as people rushed to make last-minute Christmas purchases as reports of new measures surfaced.
“It’s very busy, but I’m coming before the Christmas holidays to get presents, it looks like a new jam is coming,” Ayman Massori, 19, told AFP in The Hague.
Rutte, who earlier this week reached a coalition agreement that would give him a fourth term as prime minister, acknowledged the effect on national humor during the festive period.
“Now I can hear the whole Netherlands moaning. This is exactly the week before Christmas, another Christmas that is completely different from what we would like,” Rutte said.
But he insisted that “Omicron is forcing us to limit the number of our contacts as soon as possible and as much as possible, so the Netherlands will be closed,” he said.
Dutch Covid restrictions have led to a 21 per cent drop in infections in the week of December 7-14, according to official data from the health authority.
The Netherlands also recorded a “slight drop” in hospital admissions, but authorities insisted Omicron was still “a cause for concern”.
Nearly 86 percent of all adults in the Netherlands have been vaccinated.
But the Dutch boost campaign has been slow to launch and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said anyone over the age of 18 will receive an invitation by January 7th.
The Netherlands eased most of the social distancing measures in September, but by November the infections had returned to record levels of more than 20,000 a day.
The restrictions have been unpopular, with riots erupting in Rotterdam, The Hague and other cities in late November.
(AFP)
