Enlightenment of the history and global history of antibiotics MIT News

When Rijul Kochhar arrived at MIT to start his doctoral studies, he was already confident about what he wanted to study. Coming from Delhi, where he earned a master’s and university degree and taught at the Delhi School of Economics, he was eager to begin his doctoral studies in the MIT multidisciplinary program in History / Anthropology / Science, Technology and Society (HASTS). ).

Now on track to complete his doctorate, Kochhar has conducted ethnographic and historical research on the global history of antibiotic resistance over the past seven years. He has been particularly interested in tracking how antibiotics, gradually and globally, have lost their effectiveness over time and what consequences this phenomenon predicts for the contemporary world. The limited but wonderful life of antibiotics, as Kochhar puts it, has had a good run for three-quarters of a century in the history of science. But what happens when their defenses begin to break down?

Kochhars’s journey is also one of examining the nature of scientific thought as it transforms over many decades and centuries. The spirit that drives such exploration and discovery is essential to his philosophy in the classroom: pursuing a greater understanding with curiosity and sincerity in the face of new ideas.

Changing medical and microbial realities

Antibiotics play a fundamental role as the infrastructure of modern human society. From food production to health care to biosafety, antibiotics are integral to the way we live. Mass production of meat, for example, is highly dependent on the use of antibiotics in livestock and poultry, Kochhar explains. To provide animal protein to the human population at the scale we expected, the use of scale antibiotics was required. We were now dealing with the legacies of that chemical regime.

Kochhar has been in the field, doing field work on the subject for over a decade. Antibiotics are increasingly losing their effectiveness less than a century after their development and mass deployment in human society. My job as an anthropologist is to track the destruction of antibiotics in cultural life and examine what is being done by the various players that are involved in history at the moment, be they doctors, scientists, biosafety regulators or patients. What does it mean to live in this time?

For Kochhar, part of the answer to this question is structural change in medicine and science: the resurgence of neglected but successful techniques of the past, in order to help control bacterial life in the present.

His work spans three continents, with research in India, the United States and the former Soviet Republic of Georgia, each of which presents specific but related evidence on how the antibiotic crisis is articulated and coped with.

Specifically in Georgia, he has been interested in an alternative to antibiotics called phage therapy, which uses ecologically abundant bacteriophages viruses that infect bacteria to create a desirable bacterial ecosystem. That is, phages are found along with bacteria, controlling bacterial populations through a predatory but balanced relationship.

This cycle of killing and regenerating bacteria takes place on a large scale around us constantly. Every day, nearly 40 percent of the Earth’s oceanic bacterial cells are killed by bacteriophages, Kochhar notes, and then bacterial life repopulates the Earth’s biosphere every day!

Why are phages no longer widely used in biomedical treatments now? The answer is confusing in human political history. According to Kochhar, phages have had a life split in western versus Soviet environments. In the West, they tend to be used as model organisms to conduct basic biological research (for example, playing instrumental roles in genetic code decoding). In the Soviet Union, on the other hand, they were accepted as therapeutic agents to fight bacterial infections.

Antibiotics, a product of World War II, became dominant in the West, where they could be mass-produced and distributed much more easily than phages. However, antibiotics did not have phage accuracy. Antibiotics cleanse bacterial life with large print, a broad and clumsy weapon that has nevertheless remained necessary and popular for decades. Of course, times have changed and modern science now tells us that not all bacteria are harmful. Today’s stock also tells us that killing bacteria indiscriminately can produce their own problems. This is where research on phages as accurate antimicrobials is generating widespread interest.

There are no pre-packaged facts

The nature of scientific research, in addition to science itself, has opened up new insights for Kochhar as a historically minded anthropologist. We have long imagined that we live in a unique time when the scientific community is connected across the globe, he reflects. But there is evidence that exactly that kind of collaborative work across continents took place during the late 19th and early 20th centuries without the Internet. “You can trace that kind of influence, culture and scientific collaborations to the Enlightenment, if not earlier, as well as in conversations between audiences and scientific subjects during the heyday of colonial enterprises on a planetary scale.”

“It is precisely this kind of interaction forged in colonial meetings and within a matrix of scientific rationality and religious belief that I have explored in India,” says Kochhar. “To understand the contexts in which the discovery of bacteriophages takes place means to define the complex conditions in which knowledge is manifested and transmitted transnationally. How does this story, further, affect the cultural reception of antibiotics and phages today?”

An enlightening truth to which Kochhar constantly turns in his quest is that there are sociocultural processes through which the pre-packaged, fundamental facts become made seem stable. I often find that facts are actually constructed through the work of many people, on many continents. We have respect for work and scientific fact, but not just because such research is a means to an end. “It is also because it reveals human collaborations in time and space.”

When I teach, I remind my students, who are young scientists at MIT, of this very point; whatever their discipline, it is important to think about the factual architecture of that sphere of knowledge. What is its foundation? Where do the particles of reliable, factual and reliable knowledge come from? Who are the players and who are the players who are not given status in the process?

The future of phages

Kochhar is concerned not only with the history of bacteriophages, but also with their future, in the face of declining antibiotic efficacy. Phages as therapeutic agents are now reappearing in the West, but only under a regulatory policy of compassionate use. Yet even here, the dynamics of this world affect the process. In the United States, for example, insurance companies typically do not cover such life-saving treatments, a disorder that reflects both the wider inequalities in the health care system and the evolving research and funding mechanisms that are radically changing how to bring future biomedical advances. to the public.

At MIT, Kochhar is positioned as an epicenter for advances in phage technology. Work on phages as accurate antimicrobials is happening in many countries within MIT, including research that could potentially lead to a therapeutic option for biotechnology startups.

Furthermore, bacteriophages are centrally associated with the history of CRISPR. Bacteria set up an adaptive immune system whenever bacteriophages try to infect them. If that defense mechanism could be used in the laboratory, scientists including MIT and the Broad Institute, as well as in California and elsewhere have been able to find a mechanism to edit the human genome. CRISPR and other forms of such emergency biotechnologies are based on precisely that relationship that separates bacteria and viruses and emerge from a history of scientific work that is much older and much more complex than it initially seems.

The sensitivity of historians, the conjecture of anthropologists

When Covid-19 began to be unveiled worldwide in early 2020, Kochhar faced the test of many research hypotheses he had had at work years ago: pathogens do not know and do not obey national boundaries and yet human responses to the health crisis was still adapted nation after nation. Like other planetary crises, including climate change and antibiotic resistance, Covid-19 highlighted how thinking in terms of national boundaries rather than in terms of planetary ecology often fails to properly address urgent global challenges.

During his academic journey, Kochhar has learned to navigate the roles of student and teacher. When I first arrived at MIT as a graduate student, I found myself in this border space. I was neither a university nor a faculty member. As a graduate student, I had to feel comfortable with the idea that I was someone I was in training with, a kind of academic intern. Now, as I prepare to graduate from the MITs HASTS program, I have come to appreciate life in this frontier space, a space that has offered me a range of dizzying research opportunities and the luxury of constant curiosity. Such curiosity, Kochhar says, is ultimately vital to giving breath and purpose to pursuing academic work in an endangered world.

Story prepared by MIT SHASS Communications

Editor-in-Chief and Design: Emily Hiestand

Senior Communications Associate: Alison Lanier