Cole Bassett’s late goal in his debut passes the USA 1-0 Bosnia
CARSON, California (AP) Cole Bassett scored his two key goals for the U.S. national team’s December two-week camp and left them sitting on his bed so he could watch them every day.
I make my debut and score a goal, Bassett recalls.
The 20-year-old Colorado Rapids midfielder crossed everything on his Christmas list on Saturday night as the Americans closed the break with a final win and even more optimism for next month.
Bassett scored in the 89th minute of his US debut and the Americans set a record for wins in a calendar year with a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina with 10 players on Saturday night.
After a disappointing second half for an American team struggling to crack down on Bosnia’s conservative structure, Bassett hit home a rebound from 18-year-old Jonathan Gomez, the former Louisville City defender headed to Real Sociedad. Gomez had also just made his US debut as a substitute in the second half.
The goal of the newcomers saved the Americans the 17th victory of 2021, surpassing the record of 2013.
JoGo got a good kick, and I always try to smell the goals and be in the right place, said Bassett, the 57th player to score in his US debut. I have dreamed all my life about this, to play for the national team. … To finally be here and mark this moment is something special, especially for my family, because they have sacrificed so much to bring me here.
The four Americans made their national team debut from a group of American players made up almost exclusively of local talent. Manager Gregg Berhalter organized the camp to keep his players fit for next month’s biggest competitions as he tried to expand the breadth of his group of players.
After going 17-2-3 (0.841) in 2021 for the highest percentage of American team wins ever posted in a year with at least five games, the Americans begin a three-game qualifying round for the World Cup on January 27 against El Salvadorit.
It was fast and furious, but whoever was called came out, Berhalter said of the busy U.S. schedule for 2021, which included a competitive match in 10 of 12 months. They were proud of this group to show their resilience and continue to compete against a compact opponent. … It was not pretty, but they left.
Bassetts’s late goal gave a major finish to the first U.S. men’s appearance since February 2020 at the LA Galaxys suburban stadium. The U.S. team is 13-2-3 with 11 closures at the venue, currently called Dignity Health Sports Park.
Matt Turner took his ninth game, surpassing Kasey Keller’s one-year record for American goalkeepers set in 2005. Turner appeared in 13 games this year, mostly by one American goalkeeper in his debut year.
Berhalter has now made his debut with 53 players in his 44 games at the top. This is the third youngest player to take a chance under the direction of any coach in U.S. history, and Berhalter did so in far fewer games than Bob Bradley or Bruce Arena.
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon started against Bosnia in the 24-year-old Arizona’s debut in the US. In the 78th minute, Bassett and 18-year-old defender Cade Cowell made their debut, and Gomez followed in the 84th minute.
New England Henry Kessler also made his second appearance, while Internacionals Johnny Cardoso made his third. Roma defender Bryan Reynolds entered the second half for his second career appearance in the US.
This crude American lineup struggled to generate a steady attack against a Bosnian team of eight starters making their first international appearances.
Bosnia has already been eliminated from qualifying for the World Cup and this exhibition was not in the FIFA window, leaving its federation to bring out an inexperienced team of players from their best domestic league, while international stars like Edin Deko , Miralem Pjani, Asmir Begovi and Sead Kolainac. stayed in Europe.
American midfielder Kellyn Acosta collapsed heavily in the 40th minute after a tough challenge from behind by Bosnia Amar Begi, who received a straight red card. Acosta returned to action after a brief hiatus as 21-year-old Begi raged to jump off his international debut.
Jordan Morris looked sharp in several attacks early in the Seattle striker’s first appearance in the US in more than two years, increasing his chances of getting a spot on the roster for the next round of World Cup qualifiers. He tore a ligament in his left knee in February while on loan at Swansea. Berhalter said he was pleasantly surprised by the entire Morris camp.
Ahead of the match, US Soccer named Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic the player of the year and Ricardo Pepin the new best player. The 23-year-old Pulisic became the youngest three-time award winner, joining Landon Donovan (four), Clint Dempsey and Keller at the three-time club.
