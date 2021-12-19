Global Chef: Double-baked cookies give a lasting taste | tidings

Americans have a love affair with the flaw. Breakfast cereals, roasted nuts, crackers and chips, chips, give our food texture and our mouth a kind of fun music. Salama Yusef, writing for ScienceABC.com says: “Studies have shown that stressed individuals prefer crunchy / salty foods as comfort. The loud sound of breaking air pockets gives our brain a strange pleasure, even if it causes us damage… chips, especially broken ones, have a lot of sharp edges. Throwing and returning the chip pieces in your mouth can easily scratch the soft tissue… As long as the saliva softens the chip, you are at the mercy of the chip. ”

Centuries ago, Italian nutritionists developed a strategy of chewing and along with it a way to avoid the terrible damage of soft tissues. (Don’t Italian foodies think about everything?) Their inspiration is the beloved biscuit, a crunchy dry biscuit, custom-made to dip and soften in milk, coffee, tea, wine or hot chocolate.

The biscuits originated in medieval Italy. Bis (twice) cotti (cooked) started from twice-baked bread, a way to dry it and store it for long land or sea voyages or wars. The second baking removes moisture and makes the cookies firm, firm and resistant to mold. Other cultures, drawn to the chewing and satisfying usefulness of twice-baked biscuits, developed the British hardtack, the German zwieback, and the Jewish mandelbrot. When the word biscuit appeared in English in the Middle Ages (written besquite), it referred to twice-baked biscuits.

Biscuits have flourished all over Italy. Each region created specialties including local ingredients such as raisins, dried apricots, anise, hazelnuts, pistachios, pine nuts and sesame seeds. Tuscans originating from Prato almond biscuits call their food in elongated, dry and crunchy form, cantucci. Traditionally Tuscans like to dive into the local Vin Santo.

Not all cookies are created equal. Despite their ancient history, as in most Italian dishes, there is no exact way to make cookies. To keep fresh, traditional recipes require eggs and no other added fat. Newly arrived recipes slide in butter or olive oil, which gives a softer, more delicate texture and shorter shelf life.

Form the dough into trunks as long as your sheet tray. If the dough is sticky, coat your hands with flour before forming or wearing plastic gloves. Allow the trunks to spread. After the first baking, the cookie cutters should be firm but not firm and sound empty when you tap them.

Cool the loaves to warm (not cold) before cutting them with a long serrated knife, do not use any pressure, let the knife do the work. Cut thick or thin biscuits, straight or diagonally whichever you like. Put back in the pan and on low oven heat (300 to 325 degrees F) and bake until the biscuits reach the consistency you like: soft or firm and slightly golden. Slow and low temperature is the key to the second baking.

During these stressful times give the gift of a soothing and powerful crack. Add elegant rustic cookies to your holiday cookie plate or give them to loved ones. The biscuits are firm, surpass other biscuits for freshness and will also survive Post, UPS or FedEx.

Pisco Biscuits

Tuscans love to dip these biscuits (cantucci) in Vin Santo, a sweet dessert wine. In Pistoia, Tuscany, bakers fold almonds and hazelnuts.

Adapted from The Italian Baker by Carol Field

4 dozen

3-3 / 4 C. flour for all purposes

2-1 / 2 C. sugar

1 t. baking powder

1/8 t. salt

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 egg yolks, room temperature

1 t. vanilla extract

1-2 / 3 C. unsalted, toasted, grated almonds approximately

Mix the flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and toss in the sugar, 3 eggs, egg yolks and vanilla. Stir them together and then mix them with flour. Boil until smooth. Cook in almonds.

Line two 15-inch baking sheets with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Divide the dough into 4 equal parts. Roll each piece into the trunk 2 to 2-1 / 2 inches wide, about 14 inches long. Place 2 logs in each pan at a distance of about 2 inches. Beat the remaining eggs and clean the tops of the trunks.

Place the pans in the oven and bake the trunks until firm but not colored, about 35 minutes. Remove and lower the temperature to 325 degrees F. Cool the trunks until you can handle them. Cut each trunk diagonally into 3/4 inch slices and place with the cut side up in the pan. Return to the oven to bake until firm and golden, about 15 minutes. Cool on the shelves.

Biscuits with lemon

These cookies are softer and wetter because of the honey. You can double layer them to keep them frying very quickly at the end.

Adapted from Cooks Illustrated

Yields about 4 dozen

2-3 / 4 C. flour for all purposes

1 t. baking powder

1/2 t. baking soda

1/4 t. salt

2/3 C. sugar

3 large eggs

3 T. honey or maple syrup

1/2 t. vanilla extract

The skin of 4 lemons

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place a commercial foil casserole with half a sheet of parchment paper. Mix the dry ingredients besides the sugar in a bowl. In another bowl, beat the eggs and sugar together until the eggs are very light and lemon colored. This requires a strong-arm action or a mixer. Mix honey or maple syrup, vanilla and lemon peel.

Add the flour until combined. (If you overdo it, you will get rid of the scary gluten and the biscuits will be firm.) The dough will be soft. Coat your hands with flour or wear gloves to prevent the dough from sticking. Cut the dough in half.

On a floured board, roll out half of the dough into a trunk approximately 2 inches wide and 12 to 13 inches long the length of the foil pan. Place on parchment-lined baking tray and repeat with remaining dough. You should have two trunks, side by side about 2 inches apart. Bake, turning the pan once, until the biscuits sound empty when you tap them with your knuckles, but not brown, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Cool the petals for 10 minutes and cut diagonally into 3/8 to 1/4 biscuits. Put them aside in the pan and put them back in the oven. Lower the heat to 325 degrees F. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and refrigerate on shelf. Keep in a tightly closed container for up to a month.

Gingerbread cookies

Biscuits are very adaptable. Bake to your taste: chewed, crunchy or somewhere in between.

Adapted from Abigail Johnson Dodge, Fine Cooking Issue 75

Gives about 24 cookies

10 oz. (2-1 / 4 cups) unbleached flour for all uses

1-1 / 4 C. packaged sugar with dark brown color

2-1 / 2 t. ground ginger

1-1 / 4 t. baking powder

1 t. ground cinnamon

1/2 t. allspice

1/2 t. salt

1/4 t. ground nutmeg

1/4 t. baking soda

4 oz. (1 cup) pecans, cut thick

1/4 C. molasses

2 large eggs

2 t. finely chopped orange peel (from about 1 medium navel orange)

Place a shelf in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 350F. Line a large sheet of biscuits with parchment.

In a mixer equipped with the shovel attachment, combine the flour, brown sugar, ginger, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and baking soda. Stir over medium-low temperature until blended. At low speed, mix the pecans briefly. Lightly beat the molasses, eggs and orange peel in a small bowl or measuring cup. With the mixer on low heat, slowly whisk the egg mass. Continue mixing until the dough is well mixed and combined into large, moist piles, 1 to 2 minutes. Place the dough on a flour-free work surface. Lightly paint your hands as needed. Divide into two equal parts (about 1 lb. each). Form each piece into a trunk 10 inches long and about 1-1 / 2 inches in diameter. The dough will be sticky. Place the stumps on the cookie sheet lined about 4 inches apart.

Place the pan in the oven and bake the trunks until the tops are cracked and turn slightly when gently pressed, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer the skillet to a rack and refrigerate until the trunks are cool enough to handle, 5 to 10 minutes. Carefully peel the biscuit trunks from the parchment and transfer them to a cutting board. With a serrated knife, lightly saw each trunk into diagonal slices 3/4 inch thick. Turn the slices into the pan (no need for fresh parchment) and arrange them with the cut side firmly down, but in a layer.

Bake until the biscuits are dry to your liking, about 10 minutes (for slightly dampened and chewed) to 20 minutes (for super dry and crunchy). Transfer the foil pan to a rack and cool the biscuits completely. The biscuits will give a little more when pressed, but will harden as they cool. When cool, store in airtight containers.

For best results, measure flour by weight instead of volume. (1 cup of all-purpose flour equals 4-1 / 2 oz.) If you do not have scales, make sure you use the proper spoon and level technique when filling your measuring cups.

French chestnut flour biscuits

Croquants are one of the traditional cakes of treza de Nol (13 Christmas cakes) in Provence. Italian chestnut flour has a delicate smoky aroma that comes from drying the chestnuts on an open fire before grinding. Look for it in Italian markets or online. You can make these with all the chestnut flour.

Yields about 2 dozen

7/8 C. (1 cup minus 2 tablespoons) chestnut flour

1 C. ground almonds (or almond flour)

1/4 C. plus 1 t. sugar or brown sugar

1/2 t. salt

2 T. almond butter

2 eggs

2/3 C. nuts, toasted and chopped OR dried fruit, chopped OR a mixture of nuts and fruits

1/2 C. dark chocolate, chopped (optional)

Combine flour, ground almonds, sweetener and salt in a medium bowl or low speed mixer. Stir in the almond butter until combined. Beat or mix the eggs one by one until combined (the dough will be sticky). Fold in the nuts and dried fruits (by hand, if using a mixer).

Cover and cool the dough for an hour to make it easier to handle. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place a baking sheet with baking paper or a silicone baking sheet. Divide the dough in half and form each half into a trunk (about 12 inches by 2 inches) on the baking sheet.

Place the trunks in the oven and bake until they turn brown and have a light crust, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, reduce heat to 325 degrees F and refrigerate for 5 minutes. Transfer the trunks to a cutting board. Cut the trunks diagonally, about 3/4 inch thick. Turn the slices on the baking sheet, one side cut up and bake until golden brown about 15 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool completely.

To dip or pour in the chocolate, you have ready a sheet of parchment paper or silicone baking sheet, placed on a cold baking sheet. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler (or in a heat-resistant bowl, placed on a pan of boiled water). Coat one cut side of each biscuit in the chocolate, transfer to the prepared sheet and leave in a cool, dry place until the chocolate has hardened. For a thicker layer, dip again. To pour, dip a warm fork into the melted chocolate and drizzle over the biscuits.