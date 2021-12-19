The pandemic triggers a new wave of anti-immigrant sentiment

GENEVA
Marking International Migrants Day, the United Nations reports that hostility and xenophobia are on the rise against migrants. He warns that the stigmatization and marginalization of migrants amid a raging pandemic is endangering many lives.
UN agencies report that one-seventh of the global population, or one billion people, are on the move. That number includes a record 281 million international migrants and 84 million people forcibly displaced by conflict, violence and climate change.
The Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, says that many migrants embark on life-threatening, life-threatening journeys in search of better economic opportunities, while others are forced to flee their homes due to natural and man-made disasters. by man.
He says many of these vulnerable people fall into the hands of unscrupulous smugglers of people operating along migration routes around the world. He says COVID-19 has exacerbated the difficulties migrants face.
“Beyond the images of closed borders, divided families and economic instability, the two-year-old global pandemic has sparked a new wave of anti-migrant sentiment and the growing instrumentalization of migrants as tools in state policy. Both are unacceptable,” Vitorino said. .
Rather than being an obligation, it underscores the invaluable contributions that migrants around the world make. He says migrant workers, nurses, health care workers – have kept millions of people safe from COVID. He says migrant remittances have provided a lifeline for poor families from the pandemic.
“The positive social and economic impact on the countries where they live and the $ 540 billion sent last year to communities in low- and middle-income countries are the mass of industry, entrepreneurship and the community that we all benefit from,” he said. Vitorino.
And yet he notes that many governments continue to exclude migrants from their pandemic social and economic recovery plans because of their legal status.
The UN and international organizations are calling on governments to give migrants access to COVID-19 life-saving vaccines. Otherwise, they say it would pose a threat to the health of all people.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pandemic-spawns-new-wave-of-anti-migrant-sentiment/6360157.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos