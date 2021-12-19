The pandemic triggers a new wave of anti-immigrant sentiment

Marking International Migrants Day, the United Nations reports that hostility and xenophobia are on the rise against migrants. He warns that the stigmatization and marginalization of migrants amid a raging pandemic is endangering many lives.

UN agencies report that one-seventh of the global population, or one billion people, are on the move. That number includes a record 281 million international migrants and 84 million people forcibly displaced by conflict, violence and climate change.

The Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Antonio Vitorino, says that many migrants embark on life-threatening, life-threatening journeys in search of better economic opportunities, while others are forced to flee their homes due to natural and man-made disasters. by man.

He says many of these vulnerable people fall into the hands of unscrupulous smugglers of people operating along migration routes around the world. He says COVID-19 has exacerbated the difficulties migrants face.

“Beyond the images of closed borders, divided families and economic instability, the two-year-old global pandemic has sparked a new wave of anti-migrant sentiment and the growing instrumentalization of migrants as tools in state policy. Both are unacceptable,” Vitorino said. .

Rather than being an obligation, it underscores the invaluable contributions that migrants around the world make. He says migrant workers, nurses, health care workers – have kept millions of people safe from COVID. He says migrant remittances have provided a lifeline for poor families from the pandemic.

“The positive social and economic impact on the countries where they live and the $ 540 billion sent last year to communities in low- and middle-income countries are the mass of industry, entrepreneurship and the community that we all benefit from,” he said. Vitorino.

And yet he notes that many governments continue to exclude migrants from their pandemic social and economic recovery plans because of their legal status.

The UN and international organizations are calling on governments to give migrants access to COVID-19 life-saving vaccines. Otherwise, they say it would pose a threat to the health of all people.