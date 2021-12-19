India: Man beaten to death in Sikh Golden Temple | tidings





A man was beaten to death after he allegedly tried to commit a sacrilegeal act at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

A man has been beaten to death in one of the holiest shrines of Sikhism in India after he allegedly tried to commit a sacrilegious act by stepping on an indoor shrine, according to local media reports. Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 17:45 local time (11:45 GMT) and was captured on camera while evening prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar were being televised. The footage showed the man jumping on the railroad tracks and in the central temple enclosure, where the holy book Guru Granth Sahib is held, and picking up a sacred diamond-clad sword. Amritsar Deputy Police Commissioner Parminder Singh Bhandal said he was apprehended by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak (SGPC) Committee staff members located in the shrine complex and taken to the main administration office. As staff were taking him to the office, some of the other worshipers present at the shrine beat him so badly that he died after arriving at the office, Bhandal said, according to the Hindustan Times. The protests erupted after a man allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. [Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images] Protests erupted outside the SGPC headquarters after the broadcast as people demanded the man surrender to them. His identity remains unknown, but is believed to be in his early 20s, according to a police review of security camera footage. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Sunday. The desecration of Sikh temples is a very exciting issue among the Sikh community. The incident comes ahead of legislative elections in Punjab state next year. Punjab Prime Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been accused by political opponents of not doing enough to protect shrines in the region. Balwinder Bhunder, a politician of the opposition Akali Dal party, condemned Saturday’s incident as a deliberate attempt to weaken Punjab, which is the wing of India ‘s sword. Some people have made it a political game over the past five years, he said in an interview with NDTV. Similar incidents have been repeated in places of worship. A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly throwing a small Sikh holy book, Gutka Sahib, into a pool surrounding the Golden Temple, according to the Hindustan Times. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami told the newspaper that the incidents appear to be a plot designed to provoke Sikh sentiments and the bad Punjab atmosphere. Police and the government should expose the forces behind such incidents and the perpetrators should be given severe punishments, the SGPC chief said.

