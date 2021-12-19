Police stationed at polling stations as Hong Kong votes in revised patriot elections | Hong Kong





Hong Kong’s first legislative election for patriots alone has seen slow turnout early across the city as thousands of police officers deployed to monitor polling stations. Sunday’s polls, in which 153 candidates ran for 90 seats, are the first to be held since Beijing reviewed the city’s election process earlier this year, lowering the ratio of directly elected seats and introducing a two-tier verification process. by the national security police. and officials to ensure that only patriots can administer the city. Turnout averaged about 6% for all 10 geographical areas, two hours after polling stations opened. The geographical constituencies comprise the 20 directly elected elected seats in the legislature. Chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters after casting her vote that neither Beijing nor the local government have set targets for turnout. Instead, Lam said her goal was to make the election as efficient as possible. Polling stations were open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., local time. Election Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung said he hopes the results of the election commission polls will be published by late Sunday evening and that the results of the directly elected seats will be released by noon on Monday. Over 10,000 officers were deployed across the city to ensure a smooth process, according to Police Chief Raymond Siu. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the polling station to vote in the 2021 Legislative Council general election. Photo: Alex Chan Tsz Yuk / SOPA Images / REX / Shutterstock Hong Kongers were given free public transportation on Sunday as part of the government’s efforts to encourage residents to vote. Polling stations were also set up at checkpoints on the borders of cities with mainland China to allow Hong Kongers living on the mainland to vote. City number two official John Lee called on Hong Kongers to vote, saying candidates who have been barred from running for the Patriots’ criteria will try to block the election. People who have been excluded from the principles of the patriots who administer Hong Kong will do their best to make today’s election a success. “We have to make sure they do not succeed,” Lee told reporters after casting his ballot. He added that the candidates were largely representatives of Hong Kong society. Others said they would not vote, expressing outrage at the changes some said had turned the election poll and legislature into a puppet. Refusing to vote is apparently the only way we can voice our grievances, said Peter, 21, a university student. Unlike previous polls, pro-democracy candidates are largely absent after refusing to run, going into exile or being imprisoned. Some overseas activists and foreign governments, including the United States, say the election changes have reduced democratic representation in the city. Only four of the 35 candidates running for the 20 elected countries directly mentioned democracy or universal suffrage in their campaigns. The new system has reduced the percentage of lawmakers Hong Konggers can directly elect from 53% to 22%. According to a spokesman for the Registration and Election Office, the election was conducted without any problems, with an online service to inform the public about the expected queuing times at offline polling stations due to overuse an hour after the opening of the polling station. polling stations. With agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/19/police-deployed-at-polling-stations-as-hong-kong-votes-in-overhauled-patriots-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos