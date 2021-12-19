This was Christmas | News, Sports, Work

When I was a kid, after opening the presents on Dec. 25, we would gather at the paneled station, and later at Buick or Delta 88, and head south from Buffalo to Jamestown to visit family, car full of presents, and three kids by hand. , and usually a dog stuck somewhere in the middle of the chaos.

It was the most American scene, this family going to their hometown in time for the rooster rooster at their grandmother’s house, in the days when the snow shores were 6 feet high from the holidays. Snow was only part of life then and I do not remember anyone having the idea to cancel our trip because of the snow.

We were much stronger then.

My mom would sit in the front seat on these heat trips, waiting for Elvis “Merry Christmas babies” to come to the car radio and we would travel through the streets of Fredonia and Gerry, through these places of winter wonders, the houses where we passed so silent and almost sacred that day, the Christmas trees glowing in the windows, the glow of soft of light staring through the frosted glass, and we could imagine the smell of pie baking if we entered someone’s door, and the sound of tiny stamina dishes.

But none of this is worth knowing if you do not understand what we were pulling in on Winsor Road, in a few-door house from where my grandmother’s road intersected with Lakeview, in a splendid master with a spacious front porch and a giant . Window with pictures that showed the scene inside – a scene of warmth and joy and all the things that a house should be at Christmas.

My grandmother prepared for our arrival weeks ago, delivering a tree to her door each year from the same fruit seller from the same section each year.

The tree had to be okay, otherwise it would turn the young man over to get another one. And then another. And then she would spend a whole week putting trinkets on the tree just right – hanging perfectly without the wrinkled threads caught on the branches in a bang.

When we pulled – almost like a sledge in her path, the faces of my four blonde cousins ​​and with glasses would appear in the photo window out of nowhere and with wide smiles they would look at us, facing the outburst of cold when their father hapej. door with worn gloves to help carry biscuits and boxes and suitcases out of our car.

We ran through the winter in those days – those cold, snowy winters of the ’60s and’ 70s, but we ran even faster at Christmas, my grandmother met us at the door with an apron, ready to deliver bottles of Pepsi and Russell Stover chocolates . a bunch of gifts from the Bigelows and Sears and Roebuck catalog piled up in small mountains and beautifully wrapped under her perfect tree.

At dinner, which my cousin Sandy and I mostly laughed over, we passed pickles and olives on a serving tray, rich gravy on a blue porcelain server, and piles of turkey with his skin completely fried on a white plate .

It was her kitchen that made her home – an old radio on the counter that pampered the weather report and then small interpretations of Jingle Bells. The same ice box full of interesting things remained year after year in the corner and she had these little glasses of juice all my life with little pictures of orange slices on them.

Nothing has ever changed there.

Nothing ever went wrong.

Yesterday, I went to a device to look around and in the corner of the store, the seller showed a real General Electric refrigerator of the 1950s, which was plugged in and still in good working order.

As I stood there and marveled at the consistency of something belonging to yesterday, Christmas also brought me to Winsor Street – in an instant – all the smells and tastes and visual images of another time.

And I felt cursed for it – to retreat to that little hilly road and look for the smiles of my cousins ​​and the giant mounds of snow I would cross the road to the door.

And so on the way home yesterday, I drove down Winsor Road and parked outside the old house so I could meet the memory of my grandmother at the door.