Red carpet glamor from the Saudi Arabian Red Sea International Film Festival on closing night

JEDDAH: Women in Saudi Arabia have recently entered new industries, making good progress with increased support from their communities, including the exclusive club of indie game developers.

An ambitious dreamer and a player, Saudi entrepreneur Noor Alkhadra paved her way into the game development sector after years of gaming. She started playing games as a six-year-old thanks to her older brother and his gaming treasury, and her passion grew after her brother left home to study abroad. Alkhadra was left with a toy gold mine and has not stopped since.

Games help you believe in victory and never give up. As players, the process of always finding a solution becomes rooted in you, Alkhadra told Arab News, adding: Challenges become opportunities. A game was never created for you to lose no matter how hard it is, it is meant for you to win and find creative and clever ways to do it. This habit continues with you throughout life.

QUICK FACTS In 2018, Noor Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous racing vehicle, which became the WeGeeks partnership manager. In 2019, she launched Robonetica, a platform that teaches teens how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

Her journey in game development began while studying for her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, specializing in video game design at the University of the Academy of Arts. She continued her education, obtaining a master’s in technology entrepreneurship at the University of Central Lancashire in England and started her own company WeGeek, a video game events company.

Entering an underdeveloped and underlined field, she opened her own video game events company in 2016, where public engagement was an integral part of the company vision. The unique community-focused gaming event company included testing, contests, work shows by indie game developers, saber light shows and more.

With over 20 events launched across London focusing on esports, gaming communities and indie developers, Alkhadra has partnered with companies such as Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft and Konami to further increase public engagement and deliver a better understanding of a game.

She originally wanted to start her own company in Saudi Arabia. However, at the time, men and women were split at the event, and given that there are more male players than female players, it made no sense for the new entrepreneur, so she chose Britain instead until it was time right.

Games help you believe in victory and never give up. As players, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you. Noor Alkhadra

I look at myself and say wow, these are companies to be respected and appreciated for what they have offered to the gaming community over the years and I’m lucky to partner with them, she added.

In 2018, Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous racing vehicle, which became the WeGeeks partnership manager.

She said Roborace’s work is not far off the gaming industry. They wanted to play the experience of doing the car race with obstacles as in a racing video game, where I would enter. The CEO at the time was hired by one of the biggest gaming companies, Bandai Namco.

In 2019, another path of development was beginning when she launched Robonetica, a platform that teaches teens how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

I developed some video games when I was in university and later switched to directing and bypassing the development of our game Robonetica: The Red Planet Project, Alkhadra said.

I was working at Robonetica in the period before COVID-19 appeared, it was closely related to artificial intelligence as its purpose was to teach the next generation how to encode autonomous robots.

We aimed to give people access, enabling them to create their own future instead of just being in the hands of the Zuckerburgs and Musks.

To further her footprint in the gaming industry, she launched a YouTube channel earlier this year that explores gaming and tech gadgets, as well as providing educational tips on entering the sector, gaming news and hilarious moments in the industry.

I usually review the latest games when they come out. I focus on everything that makes a game good, like character development, game mechanics and story, she added.

Being a woman involved in the indie player development industry helped her break an ingrained stereotype about the gender specifications of the players.

I have always loved video games, having been in the gaming industry for over seven years in numerous disciplines, from business to entertainment. But being a woman in the video game development industry was very unusual, even in the US, she said.

I remember being the only girl in the class, sometimes I did not feel comfortable at first, but then I got used to it.

At first, I felt I had to work three times as hard to prove myself. Then I was not interested in proving myself and left my job to speak for itself. Even on YouTube, I refuse to be called a girl gamer, I’m just a gamer.