Parents, teachers gather over Alberta K-12 curriculum

Concerns about the Alberta Kindergarten 12th grade school curriculum have prompted about 100 teachers and parents to gather on Saturday against changes and cuts in education. This week the Northwest Territories government announced it would cancel the Alberta school curriculum in favor of the curriculum in British Columbia. NWT Education Minister RJ Simpson made the announcement Thursday after his department spent two years reviewing Western Canadian school curricula to see which one best reflected the territories’s educational priorities. “We have gaps in achievement between indigenous and non-indigenous students,” Simpson told CBC News this week. “We need to make sure we are teaching indigenous students in a way that they will connect with and be valuable to them.” Outside the McDougall Center in Calgary on Saturday afternoon, Alberta Teachers Association president Jason Schilling said teachers are already exhausted by the pandemic and that curriculum concerns add an extra layer. “Trying to implement a curriculum that is not well received, that is full of mistakes, that is not appropriate for age or class is causing more stress,” he said. Along with this, he says the cuts in education funds, as well as the increase in classes, have made people worry about the future of education in the province. University of Alberta instructor Krista Li says she has seen the negative effects of cuts on post-secondary education and that students and teachers are fed up. “It’s extremely tedious and extremely frustrating to have to go out and march on the streets and embarrass our government in action.” The mother of two says she is also opposing the draft of the new curriculum, which she thinks replaces good and sustainable educational practices with ideology. “We are trying to put our children in the future. We are not trying to put them in the past. And this curriculum is out of date. It is outdated. It does not use best educational practices,” she said. . answers the minister A statement from the Minister of Education says that the government is listening to the Albertans and that it is not too late to give their comments on the curriculum. “Further changes will be made to strengthen the content of the draft and we will continue to listen to all Albertans, including education stakeholders, to make sure we have the best possible curriculum for our students as the content to be finalized and implemented “, it is said in the statement. The new K-6 curriculum for social studies, French immersion and francophone arts, science and fine arts will be delayed. However, the new English language curriculum for arts, math and physical education and well-being will be implemented in September 2022.

