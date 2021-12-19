DOH: Variants, Holidays That Boost Recent Cases | News, Sports, Work

State health officials say two of the most contagious types of COVID-19 are spurring a resurgence of cases in Hawaii, prompting the mayor to warn Maui county residents to prepare for the arrival of the omicron variant, which is not yet reported in the Neighboring Islands.

After months of relatively low case counts, Hawaii reported 797 new cases on Friday, none of which were due to an outstanding number that increased cases earlier this week.

“These figures reflect a worrying trend.” Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char said Friday. “The delta variant, the omicron variant, the big gatherings, the increase in travel and vacation meetings seem to be boosting growth.”

Of the new cases, 712 were in Oahu, 29 were on the island of Hawaii, 23 were in Maui, 14 were in Kauai and 19 were Hawaiians diagnosed overseas.

As of Friday, the state had an average of 297 new daily cases and a test-positive test rate of 4.2 percent, out of 101 cases and a 1.4 percent test-positive rate it saw on Dec. 7, Governor David Ige told a news conference. on Friday morning. He added that he is talking to the mayors “to discuss what kind of protocols may be required in the following.”

Honolulu County has an average of 251 new cases per day and a positive testing rate of 5.4 percent, followed by Maui County with 18 cases and 1.9 percent, Hawaii County with 17 cases and 2.4 percent and Kauai County with 11 cases and 2.3 percent.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said no immediate change of rules was in place, but that everything would depend on the local health care system.

“I have no plans for additional restrictions at the moment, but this will change if our medical facilities are taxed.” Victorino said in a press release Friday.

He also urged residents to be careful, noting that while Maui County has the lowest state positivity rate at 1.9 percent, “It’s only a matter of time before omicron makes its way here.”

“I want everyone to enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season, so please continue to dress up indoors, keep your distance from others, avoid gatherings between different families and wash your hands often.” said Victorino. “Most importantly, please get vaccinated. If you have taken one dose of Moderna or Pfizer, take the second. If six months have passed since your second dose, get the booster right away. ”

So far, 31 confirmed cases involving the omicron variant have been identified in Hawaii and the state is conducting genetic sequencing in 17 other cases suspected of involving the omicron variant, according to Char.

Of the specimens collected through Dec. 4, Char said 2 percent of cases are the omicron variant. Considering only the cases in Oahu where it was found, this number increases to 5 percent, “but we know this is growing.”

The department genetically orders case samples on a regular basis to distinguish possible variants. State Epidemiology Dr. Sarah Kemble has said the department has on samples from Neighboring Islands.

While all the cases have been in Oahu, the state Department of Health said it was reasonable to believe the variant has reached the Neighboring Islands as well.

Char said while there are early indications that the omicron variant may be less virulent than other strains, its potential to spread rapidly could still infect many people and overwhelm local hospitals. She said the state should hold back the countdown of the case and called on the people to take reinforcing measures.

“When you get vaccinated, you develop something called a neutralizing antibody.” tha Char. “And that over time, the level of neutralizing antibodies tends to decrease. So he somehow goes down over time. We know that that third dose or that booster dose is extremely important because it takes your neutralizing antibodies and raises (those levels) very high, so it gives you very good protection. It does not make you invincible. “

The department recommends that people at least 18 years old who have completed their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago should get a booster now. People aged 16 and 17 who completed their initial Pfizer series at least six months ago can also get a booster.

Those who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should also get a booster now, the department said.

An advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended giving priority to Pfizer and Moderna instead of hitting Johnson & Johnson over concerns with a bizarre coagulation problem that has caused nine confirmed deaths.

While all three vaccine brands are still available in Hawaii, Char said the state has not yet had discussions with local providers, as the CDC had just accepted the panel’s advice late Thursday.

With the proliferation of the omicron variant, Hawaii has sought to take precautionary measures, such as increasing test availability and making available various types of tests, including nasal PCR tests, rapid antigen tests, and testing kits in home, said Char. Hawaii has not been able to provide the number of home test kits it was due due “Everyone has tried to get the same things,” – stressed Char.

The recent increase in cases also prompted the Hawaii National Guard to reinstate its Joint Task Force that supported the response to COVID-19 and to cancel a ceremony marking a withdrawal of the working group. Major General Kenneth Hara, who made the decision anticipating the support that would be needed for testing, tracking contacts and vaccinations, said the Hawaii National Guard “We have to be responsible and to do that we have to anticipate needs.”

“We have to reorganize and secure ourselves to meet the needs of the counties and the state.” Hara said in a press release Friday.

For more information on testing and vaccinations for COVID-19, visit hawaiicovid19.com or mauinuistrong.info.

* Colleen Uechi can be reached at [email protected]