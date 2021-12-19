Valrie Plante has been placed in solitary confinement following a positive test for COVID 19 – Montreal







Increase the font size of the article or+ Mayor Plante is isolated from the rest of the city. The Omicron wave is not lost on politicians. Following Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge, Montreal Mayor Valrie Plante announced on Saturday that he had taken a positive test for COVID-19. I will continue my virtual activities during my isolation. The Omicron variant is very sticky, she wrote on Twitter. Ms. Plante called on the population to be careful and respect public health rules. “We will cross this wave together,” she concluded in her micro-message. The day before, she had indicated that she had been placed in administrative segregation because a member of her district had COVID-19. Read more: 3,631 cases of COVID 19, two deaths and an increase in hospitalizations reported in Quebec The story goes down the ad On Friday I was tested for COVID-19, after a positive result received from a member of my district. Today I got my result and unfortunately it is positive. Having been double-vaccinated, I fortunately feel a few symptoms associated with the virus. This will allow me to continue all my activities in virtual mode during my isolation period. My team and I have also communicated with those with whom I have been in contact in recent days to encourage them to take appropriate action, as planned by Public Health. I would like to invite Montreal residents to exercise maximum care at the end of the year. The Omicron variant is particularly contagious and no one is immune. We must show once again resilience and solidarity, but together we will overcome this new wave, said in a statement the mayor of Montreal, Valrie Plante. Trends BC adopts capacity constraints for social gatherings and events as the Omicron variant spreads

Britain reports 10,000 new Omicron cases, ‘major incident’ declared in London Read more: Saturday’s Montreal Canadiens training session and Laval Rockets match canceled On Thursday, Jean-Franois Roberge announced that he was forced to go into solitary confinement until December 25 after a positive result on a COVID-19 test. In a statement on Twitter, the minister said he had been placed in administrative segregation on December 13th. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also announced he was going into solitary confinement for eight days after coming out positive. He said he was fine

