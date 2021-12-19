The Israeli army arrests 4 suspects for deadly shooting in the West Bank





Posted: 19 December 2021 / 01:50 EST

/ Updated: 19 December 2021 / 01:50 EST

JERUSALEM (AP) The Israeli army said Sunday that its forces captured four Palestinian suspects believed to have taken part in a deadly shooting in the occupied West Bank. In Thursday’s incident, at least one Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car packed with Jewish seminary students near a West Bank settlement post. Yehuda Dimentman, 25, was killed and two others were injured near Homesh, which is considered illegal by the Israeli government. The military said the suspects were arrested in the northern West Bank village of Silat al-Haaretia, near Jenin, and handed over to security forces for further investigation, and the suspect’s gun was seized. Israeli authorities did not immediately identify the suspects. Israeli border police released a photo of a quantity of assault rifles and ammunition that they said belonged to the suspects. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulated the security forces on the arrest, adding that any terrorist should know that the state of Israel will settle accounts with him. Developments come after weeks of raging Israeli-Palestinian violence. Earlier this month, a Palestinian assailant stabbed and severely wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew outside the Old City of Jerusalem. And just over a week earlier, a Hamas militant opened fire on the Old City, killing an Israeli man. At the same time, settler violence against Palestinians has increased, particularly in the North West Coast. Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 war in the Middle East, and the territories are now home to over 700,000 Israeli settlers. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements to be illegal obstacles to peace. The Palestinians are seeking East Jerusalem and the West Bank as part of a future independent state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/israeli-army-arrests-4-suspects-in-deadly-west-bank-shooting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos