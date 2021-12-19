Activists in Hong Kong plan not to vote or cast empty votes in the next electionExBulletin

Hong Kong has legislative elections on Sunday, but the new rules favor friendly candidates to the Beijing government. Activists say people can protest by not voting or by casting empty ballots.

Hong Kong will finally hold elections this weekend. They were placed on hold a year ago due to the pandemic. And in the meantime, Hong Kong’s political situation has changed dramatically, as have the rules about who gets on the ballot.

NPR China’s correspondent John Ruwitch reports that this is why some residents simply plan to stay home.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Ted Hui is a former Hong Kong lawmaker and democracy activist. Following the introduction of a tough national security law last year, he went into exile and now lives in Australia. From there he posted an appeal on social media a few weeks ago, defending something he knew some people in Hong Kong were planning to do anyway.

TED HUI: But they can not say that in Hong Kong. So I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right.

RUWITCH: Hui, who has over a hundred thousand followers on Facebook, called on his compatriots to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s legislative election or not to vote at all, as a form of protest. The government was furious and at the end of November …

RUWITCH: … a court issued an arrest warrant for Hui. He says it is perfectly legal to cast a broken vote or not to vote at all. But the government has made it illegal to ask people to do so.

HUI: It makes no sense at all. These elections are completely illegal.

RUWITCH: And that’s because in the past year and a half, Hong Kong has undergone overwhelming political changes. Critics say authorities have used national security law to silence the city’s once-lively democracy movement. Many prominent activists and politicians are in prison or in exile like Hui. And in March this year, election rules were rewritten to tighten control of Beijing. The popular vote softened. And candidates for the post have now been verified to make sure they are quite patriotic.

DENNIS KWOK: So basically, they have changed the rules so that no one who does not have the clear approval of Beijing is allowed to run. And they have completely stifled free speech.

RUWITCH: Dennis Kwok is another former lawmaker now living in exile. He is in Boston. The government says the election review is an improvement that will ensure Hong Kong remains stable and prosperous.

Kwok is not so sure it is being seen this way.

KWOK: I think the people of Hong Kong know exactly what is going on. I think on election day people will go to their yum-cha. They will go play mahjong. And would they bother going to the polls? My guess is no.

RUWITCH: The authorities seem to be aware that there may be an imminent legitimacy problem. Police have arrested several people suspected of doing what Hui is accused of – urging voters to skip the election or cast blank ballots. And when the Wall Street Journal suggested that this was one of the last ways for Hong Kongers to express their views, the government sent a warning. Officials are making one last push to encourage voting. And on election day, subways and buses will be free.

Carrie Lam, the city chief executive, is trying to get ahead of him. Here she is in an interview with a Chinese newspaper.

RUWITCH: Low turnout, she suggests, could be a sign that the government is doing so well and its credibility is so high that people do not feel the need to vote.

Steve Tsang teaches political science at the University of London.

STEVE TSANG: This Sunday, Hong Kong will have, in quotes, “a democratic election with Chinese characteristics.”

RUWITCH: Hong Kong has never enjoyed full democracy. But these elections will highlight the extent of Beijing’s control and perhaps provide clues to the level of concern with the direction the city is heading.

TSANG: It will be one of those benchmarks that shows how Hong Kong is changing – how the paradigm of one country, two systems, Hong Kong exercising a high degree of autonomy changes meaning.

RUWITCHExBulletin contacted several people in Hong Kong to discuss the election. Most refused for fear of retribution. One activist agreed to speak, however, as long as we did not register or use their name. They say it is difficult to predict what will happen because Hong Kong is so divided. But when Hong Kongers are motivated, they show up – as they did for a protest rally in 2019 that drew about 2 million people – or for county council elections that year, when over 70% of the electorate cast their ballots. The average voter turnout in the legislative elections was about 50%. Anything under 40, the activist thinks, could be a sign of widespread dissatisfaction.

John Ruwitch, NPR News.

