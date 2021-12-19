More than $ 130 million in federal funding for New York airports





WASHINGTON DC (NEWS 10) – U.S. senators announced that more than $ 136,977,897 in federal funds has been allocated through the recently approved Infrastructure Investment and Works Act for 59 airports across New York State. Fiscal Year 2022 funding can be used for improvements related to runways, connecting roads, safety and sustainability projects, as well as as a terminal, airport-transit links and road projects. Holiday Travel Tips at Albany International Airport

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says airports in the upper state connect businesses and residents and allow for economic opportunities. Funding will allow airports to recover from the pandemic rate and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Works Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunities, facilitate tourism and provide a safe and efficient travel experience, said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can help strengthen and modernize New York’s infrastructure. Do you walk the streets for the holidays? Several Thruway service squares remain closed to travelers

A complete list of recipients includes: Recipient town amounts John F. Kennedy International New York 55,615,724 LaGuardia New York 28,405,348 Buffalo Niagara International Buffalo 7,277,246 Albany International Albany 5,568,244 Syracuse Hancock International Syracuse 5,301,945 Greater Rochester International Rochester 5,268,698 Westchester County White Fields 4,429,080 Long Island MacArthur New York 4,287,127 New York Stewart International New York 2,915,986 Elmira / Corning Regional Elmira / Corning 1,694,929 Plattsburgh International Plattsburgh 1,513,973 Niagara Falls International Niagara Falls 1,493,889 Regional Ithaca Tompkins Ithaca 1,418,953 Greater Binghamton / Edwin A Link Field Binghamton 1,024,700 Ogdensburg International Ogdensburg 1,017,457 Watertown International Watertown 1,014,598 The Republic Farmingdale 763,000 East Hampton East Hampton 295,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial Glens Falls 295,000 Columbia County Hudson 295,000 Massena International-Richards Field Massena 295,000 Penn Yan Penn Yan 295,000 Municipality of Potsdam / Damon Field Potsdam 295,000 Griffiss International Rome 295,000 Regional Adirondack Saranac Lake 295,000 Saratoga County Saratoga Springs 295,000 Schenectady County Scenektadi 295,000 Brookhaven Shirley 295,000 Francis S Gabreski Westhampton Beach 295,000 Genesee County Batavia 159,000 Canandaigua Canandaigua 159,000 Post painted with Corning Corning 159,000 Cortland-Chase County Field Cortland 159,000 Municipality of Dansville Dansville 159,000 Chautauqua County / Dunkirk Dunkirk 159,000 Joseph Y Resnick Ellenville 159,000 Tri-Cities Endicott 159,000 Oswego County Fulton 159,000 Municipality of Hamilton Hamilton 159,000 Chautauqua / Jamestown County Jamestown 159,000 Fulton County Johnstown 159,000 Orange County Montgomery 159,000 Sullivan County International Monticello 159,000 Lt Warren Eaton Norwich 159,000 Cattaraugus-Olean County Olean 159,000 Albert S. Nader Regional Oneonta 159,000 Perry-Warsaw Perry 159,000 Hudson Valley Regional Poughkeepsie 159,000 Finger Lakes Regional Seneca Waterfall 159,000 Municipality of Sydney Sidney 159,000 Commune of Warwick Warwick 159,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Area Wellsville 159,000 Bayport Airports Bayport 110,000 Elizabeth Field Fisherman Island 110,000 Hornell Commune Hornell 110,000 Lake Placid Lake Placid 110,000 Malone-Dufort Malone 110,000 Piseco Piseco 110,000 Ticonderoga Commune Ticonderoga 110,000

