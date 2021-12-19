More than $ 130 million in federal funding for New York airports

Connect with us

WASHINGTON DC (NEWS 10) – U.S. senators announced that more than $ 136,977,897 in federal funds has been allocated through the recently approved Infrastructure Investment and Works Act for 59 airports across New York State. Fiscal Year 2022 funding can be used for improvements related to runways, connecting roads, safety and sustainability projects, as well as as a terminal, airport-transit links and road projects.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says airports in the upper state connect businesses and residents and allow for economic opportunities. Funding will allow airports to recover from the pandemic rate and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Works Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunities, facilitate tourism and provide a safe and efficient travel experience, said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can help strengthen and modernize New York’s infrastructure.

A complete list of recipients includes:

Recipient townamounts
John F. Kennedy InternationalNew York55,615,724
LaGuardiaNew York28,405,348
Buffalo Niagara InternationalBuffalo7,277,246
Albany InternationalAlbany5,568,244
Syracuse Hancock InternationalSyracuse5,301,945
Greater Rochester InternationalRochester5,268,698
Westchester CountyWhite Fields4,429,080
Long Island MacArthurNew York4,287,127
New York Stewart InternationalNew York2,915,986
Elmira / Corning RegionalElmira / Corning1,694,929
Plattsburgh InternationalPlattsburgh1,513,973
Niagara Falls InternationalNiagara Falls1,493,889
Regional Ithaca TompkinsIthaca1,418,953
Greater Binghamton / Edwin A Link FieldBinghamton1,024,700
Ogdensburg InternationalOgdensburg1,017,457
Watertown InternationalWatertown1,014,598
The RepublicFarmingdale763,000
East HamptonEast Hampton295,000
Floyd Bennett MemorialGlens Falls295,000
Columbia CountyHudson295,000
Massena International-Richards FieldMassena295,000
Penn YanPenn Yan295,000
Municipality of Potsdam / Damon FieldPotsdam295,000
Griffiss InternationalRome295,000
Regional AdirondackSaranac Lake295,000
Saratoga CountySaratoga Springs295,000
Schenectady CountyScenektadi295,000
BrookhavenShirley295,000
Francis S GabreskiWesthampton Beach295,000
Genesee CountyBatavia159,000
CanandaiguaCanandaigua159,000
Post painted with CorningCorning159,000
Cortland-Chase County FieldCortland159,000
Municipality of DansvilleDansville159,000
Chautauqua County / DunkirkDunkirk159,000
Joseph Y ResnickEllenville159,000
Tri-CitiesEndicott159,000
Oswego CountyFulton159,000
Municipality of HamiltonHamilton159,000
Chautauqua / Jamestown CountyJamestown159,000
Fulton CountyJohnstown159,000
Orange CountyMontgomery159,000
Sullivan County InternationalMonticello159,000
Lt Warren EatonNorwich159,000
Cattaraugus-Olean CountyOlean159,000
Albert S. Nader RegionalOneonta159,000
Perry-WarsawPerry159,000
Hudson Valley RegionalPoughkeepsie159,000
Finger Lakes RegionalSeneca Waterfall159,000
Municipality of SydneySidney159,000
Commune of WarwickWarwick159,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine AreaWellsville159,000
Bayport AirportsBayport110,000
Elizabeth FieldFisherman Island110,000
Hornell CommuneHornell110,000
Lake PlacidLake Placid110,000
Malone-DufortMalone110,000
PisecoPiseco110,000
Ticonderoga CommuneTiconderoga110,000

