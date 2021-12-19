International
Canadian Red Cross sends up to 8 nurses to Manitoba as province faces ICU crisis
The Canadian Red Cross will send up to eight nurses to Manitoba in response to a request from the province last weekend, a federal government spokesman said Saturday afternoon.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair authorized the request for nurses for intensive care units, emergency rooms, acute care and general nursing, Blair’s press secretary Annie Cullinan said in an email.
The deployment will begin on December 20 and last until January 17, with the possibility of an extension, Cullinan’s email said.
She addressed any specific questions regarding the placement to the Red Cross, who said she is still working on the details.
The agency will share those details when they become available, a Red Cross spokesman said in an email Saturday.
Blair posted on Twitter about the placement shortly after 2 p.m. CT.
“We will always be there to support Canadians,” the federal minister wrote.
Manitoba said last Monday that it had asked the federal government intensive care unit nurses to assist during the fourth wave of the province’s COVID-19 cases, as the lack of critical care beds is causing massive system crashes.
The eight nurses sent in for four weeks, do not meet the provincial requirements for 15 to 30 nurses for about six weeks.
A provincial spokesman had previously said the aid would increase the capacity of the Manitoba ICU to address the pressure that the latest wave of pandemic has put on hospitals.
This would also allow more operations to take place, as the province works through a massive collection of delayed procedures, the spokesman said.
The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Doctors in Manitoba in recent weeks have given alerts to what first-line health care workers are dealing with as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues to strain ICU capacity.
A group of 10 doctors wrote a letter to Prime Minister Heather Stefanson last weekend, demanding that the military be called in to help and that the province crack down on pandemic offenders.
Some of these doctors also expressed concern that the province’s demand for 15 to 30 nurses may not be enough as the number of daily cases continues to rise in Manitoba.
