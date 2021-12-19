Slippery Saturday: Calgary City Crews Working on Troubled Points – Calgary





If you had to drive somewhere in Calgary on Saturday morning, chances are it was a bit excellent. Due to temperature fluctuations, icy spots are quite possible. Calgary police closed part of Crowfoot due to smooth roads. In a Twitter post shortly after 8 a.m., the CPS said they closed the Crowchild Trail heading north between Memorial Drive and 17 Avenue SW due to multiple collisions and adverse weather conditions. By 11:00 a.m., police reopened that section of the road. However, they still demanded caution. Read more: Going into winter: The campaign warns drivers about the coming winter conditions “Please continue to slow down, be careful and leave extra space between vehicles if you are driving in (Calgary) today,” Twitter said. The story goes down the ad Calgary City crews are working on “trouble spots” including bridge decks, ramps and intersections on major roads. Trends Britain reports 10,000 new Omicron cases, ‘major incident’ declared in London

Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say cloth masks The pickle mixture, a mixture of salt and gravel that sticks to the ice and aids in traction, is being used all over the city as the temperature drops below minus 10. The city also said its staff is working to remove snow and ice from Priority roads 2, which are roads with 5,000-19,999 vehicles per day, like Kensington Road and Acadia Drive. At this time, the city of Calgary does not anticipate the need for parking bans on snow roads. Highway travel In the meantime, if you are traveling out of town or returning to Calgary, you should be prepared for some backup. A collision between the two halves heading south on the Queen Elizabeth II motorway near the Millet turn has bypassed traffic. The RCMP said crews continue to clean up the rubble. Read more: The collision at QEII near Millet closes the highway for several hours Winter storm warnings in BC may mean travel disruption if you are heading west. Environment Canada has urged drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel due to the storm, adding that road closures are considered an option. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

