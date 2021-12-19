Southeast Asian tourist destinations are open, but visitors are few





Indonesia reopened the island of Bali to fully vaccinated tourists from 19 countries in October. But only two foreign nationals arrived that month both by sea and its airport is still not receiving international flights. Bali, one of the most popular destinations in the world, is among several tourist hotspots in Southeast Asia that have been technically reopened, at least to international visitors in recent weeks. For local hotels, tour operators and other businesses whose revenues disappeared during the early part of the pandemic, the news initially brought little hope that 2021 could end with a positive grade. But traveling to these destinations from other countries is such an undertaking amid the rules, fares, lack of flights and constant uncertainty about new outbreaks that very few people have been concerned about. For everyone except the most determined, it’s quite a complicated process to plan a short break, Stuart McDonald, a co-founder of Travelfish.org, a guide to Southeast Asia, told international travelers who want to relax in the region.

There will be determined people who will understand, added Mr McDonald, who lives in Bali. But for everything on the scale, we still have some time to wait. Bali, where tourism accounted for more than half of the pre-pandemic economy, had more than six million international arrivals in 2019. But so far this year, the figure is only 45, said Dayu Indah, head of marketing division at island officials. tourism office. All those passengers arrived by sea at Port Benoa, down the road from the international airport. I do not know where they come from, said Ms. Indah. Whether they are tourists or immigrants, I have no details. Recent arrivals figures in other Southeast Asian tourist hotspots are not as extreme, but they are still miserable by parapandemic standards. In Malaysia, only a few hundred foreign tourists have visited the tourist island of Langkawi as the government partially opened it to visitors this fall, far less than the thousands that a local development authority had envisioned.

In Thailand, more than 100,000 foreign visitors arrived in November as part of a quarantine-free entry program for fully vaccinated tourists from dozens of countries. But the country’s total arrival figure for the year less than 270,000 is still a fraction of the 40 million that came in 2019. Foreign tourists started in Vietnam flowing by the dozens under pilot programs in November, but such figures are not at all close to the 1.8 million international arrivals the country recorded in November 2019. according to official data. Programs began before the Omicron variant was unveiled and the number of cases in the country reached a new level. Part of the problem for the Southeast Asian tourism industry is that China, a major source of visitors, has imposed so many restrictions on its citizens traveling overseas, including a 14-day return quarantine, that very few of them their are leaving. Another problem is the lack of direct flights. Cambodia, for example, reopened to international travelers last month and has lifted quarantine for those who have been fully vaccinated and are undergoing testing. But most travelers from outside Asia who want to visit the country will have to transit through aviation centers elsewhere in the region, such as Malaysia, Mr McDonald said. This means additional examinations for Covid. It is very complicated, he said. You quarantine and it turns out positive. Who wants to have such a holiday? As for Bali, the reasons for not visiting include not only the lack of direct international flights, but also Indonesia’s 10-day quarantine for fully vaccinated persons and the documents required to obtain a business visa. (Tourist visas have been suspended.) Ms Indah said Balis’s focus at the moment was on domestic tourists and that 12,000 of them arrived by plane last weekend.

The island is prepared as much as possible for a resumption of international tourism, she added. More than 90 percent of the residents have been fully vaccinated and more than 2,000 facilities have undergone a Covid-specific health and safety inspection. But if we talk about opening the borders, opening the country, the authority is of the central government and it is not easy, I’m sorry to say, she said. There are many considerations to consider.

