Some call this Kentucky city the ‘Heart of America’. Now his international community is taking pieces after a deadly tornado
But along with her husband and two children, she took refuge in the closet. Shortly after 2 a.m., strong winds calmed down. Becker glanced outside, but in the dark could see nothing, and returned to sleep.
“One street behind us, the top of almost every house was removed. We were very close,” she said. But Becker considers himself one of the lucky ones.
Most recently, Bowling Green welcomed more than 190 Afghans, according to Becker, who serves as a liaison to the city’s international community and is himself a Venezuelan immigrant.
“We have from almost every continent except Antarctica,” Becker told CNN. “I met someone from everywhere here, in a small town in south-central Kentucky.”
As the community now gathers around those who lost family members and loved ones, and whose homes were destroyed by brutal winds, those who survived are still in shock, but consider themselves lucky. And they say they are eager to help rebuild the city and its spirit.
Two families killed in a neighborhood
Most of the Bowling Green tornado victims lived in the Moss Meadows neighborhood. It is home to families from Bosnia, Albania, Turkey, China, Japan and others born and raised in Kentucky. About 20 homes were destroyed, homeowners association president Jason Nichols told CNN.
Two neighborhood families who lived just a few blocks from each other on Moss Creek Avenue were killed. Rachael and Steven Brown were with their four children – Nariah Cayshelle, 16, Nolynn, 8, Nyles, 4 and Nyssa, 13 – and Rachael’s mother, Victoria Smith, when the tornado erupted in their home. All seven were killed.
“They were very family-oriented,” Rachael Brown’s aunt Dornicho Jackson McGee told CNN. The family had relocated from Madisonville, Kentucky, two years ago for a job opportunity, McGee said. “They loved their family. They loved their children.”
Down the road, five members of the Besic family, who had emigrated from Bosnia, were found near their home as a result of the tornado. Among those killed in the family were two underage girls, police said. Police identified the victims as Alisa Besic, an adult female, Selmir, a minor male, Elma, a minor female, and Samantha and Alma, two infants.
“It’s devastating,” Bowling Green police spokesman Ronnie Ward told CNN. “It’s hard to understand and understand how this happened.”
“It’s kind of like the heart of America,” Zukic told Bowling Green. “America was founded on ideals that all are born equal and all deserve the opportunity to pursue happiness, and Bowling Green truly embodies this.”
On the way from the Brown and Besic families, Concepcin Serrano’s house was erased. He thanked God that he was alive.
The 51-year-old from El Salvador hid in a closet and came out with only a few scratches on his foot – after debris fell on him. All night after the storm, he could hear people screaming and shouting, he told CNN. He went outside and started helping, pulling a small child, who was trapped under the rubble to make sure.
As he spoke to CNN, Serrano showed the homes of people who were flattened and neighbors who were killed.
The day after the storm, Becker called friends and community members to check on them. A local leader of the Quranic community, an ethnic group from Myanmar, was in a local hospital translating for a family that had suffered a victim. A local Congolese leader, father of six, told her his house had been turned into rubbish.
“Their lives were spared, but they no longer have homes,” Becker said.
“Mom, I’m about to die”
Cole Scott told CNN that his brother was killed while he was sleeping in his home.
“The story of what happened gave me peace,” he told CNN. He said a neighbor informed him that the tornado had taken over the house as soon as he closed his eyes. “At first, I wondered if he was scared or hurt, or if someone got there faster, would it be okay? But I knew it happened so fast that I felt nothing.”
His brother had an infectious laugh, he said.
“He was always there for me. We did everything together,” he said.
Across the city, it’s hard to miss the devastation, residents say.
The home of Bowling Green resident Mevludin “Mesa” Arnaut, 67, was partially wiped out after the tornado passed quickly. The roof of his kitchen was torn, but the damage was small compared to the others, he said.
“I’m just thinking, what do we do now?” she said, adding that she is grateful that everyone in her family is alive and well. “I cry because, what if it were me? What if it was my family?
Crying in front of her ruined home in another part of town, Latonya Webb told CNN last week that she saw people around her die the night of the tornado.
“There were so many people shouting for help, I could hear people praying and I could hear people saying, ‘Lord, help us,'” she said. “Before I lost touch, I was on the phone with my mother and I said, ‘Mom, I’m ready to die.’
Challenges with moving forward
Despite the losses suffered, a sense of resilience and community pervades the city.
The local donation centers that were set up were overcrowded with food and clothing, some residents told CNN. Neighbors are helping each other to save what is left. Others offer food to each other.
“It was a blast of support,” Zukic said. “I just know that when we come back, we’ll come back stronger and the community will just thrive from here.”
In such a diverse community, one challenge in getting help from affected residents has been language barriers, Ward told the police department for CNN.
“Communication is a problem,” he said. “So what we’re trying to do is spread the word, ‘here you can get help, here’s what kind of help will be offered’ and just general information on how you can get through.”
Becker, who last week communicated with various populations of the city, said many are worried if something like this happens again.
Many have asked her if they are safe and if a tornado is likely to hit again, she said.
“We have a lot of work ahead,” she said. “But, you know, Bowling Green is a great place. Hopefully, we will come out of this stronger and with a lot of lessons learned, and we will rebuild and make sure everyone cares.”
CNN’s Caroll Alvarado and Jenn Selva contributed to this report.
