Europe restores restrictions as Omicron wipes out the continent

Nations across Europe are moving to re-impose tougher measures to curb a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly transmitted Omicron variant, prompting calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona. As the number of cases escalated, alarmed ministers in France and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled New Year fireworks. Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed a curfew at 20:00 on bars and pubs and limited participation in internal and external events. Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin captured the continent in a speech to the nation, saying new restrictions were needed to protect lives and livelihoods from the revitalized virus. None of this is easy, Martin said Friday night. We are all exhausted with COVID and the constraints it requires. Twists and turns, frustrations and frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality we are dealing with. Other nations can go further. Dutch government ministers are meeting on Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are recommending a toughening of the partial blockade already in place. In the UK, where confirmed daily infection rose to records this week, the government has already reinstated a requirement that masks be kept indoors and has ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when they go at nightclubs and big events. Now scientists are warning that the government must go further to prevent hospitals from overloading. Minutes leaked by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported. Britain and other countries are also accelerating the pace of booster injections as early data showed that two doses of the vaccine were less effective against the Omicron variant. Shopping malls, cathedrals and football stadiums in Britain have been turned into mass vaccination centers. In France, the government announced that it will start giving the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 starting on Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that with the Omicron variant spreading like lightning, the government proposed to require proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public institutions. The measure is awaiting approval by Parliament. Demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday in Paris to express opposition to the new vaccine permit and the government’s continued restrictions. Protests are also planned in Turin, Italy.

