News reports say Cardinal Turkson resigns; no confirmation from the Vatican





VATICAN CITY (CNS) – After a dozen years as senior Vatican cardinal and five years as head of the multilateral Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, Cardinal Peter Turkson has offered Pope Francis his resignation, according to numerous news reports. The Vatican had no comment on the reports and as of noon December 18, the Pope had not accepted the resignation of the 73-year-old cardinal, the only African currently running a large Vatican office. Pope Francis had announced the creation of the Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development in 2016, merging the former pontificate councils for Justice and Peace, Cor Unum, Immigrants and Travelers, and the Ministry of Health. Cardinal Turkson has chaired the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace since 2009. Particularly with its focus on ecology, migration and economic justice, the department works on many of the issues closest to Pope Francis’s heart. Finding ways to effectively and efficiently merge the four pontifical councils and their staffs was seen as a major management challenge. In June, Pope Francis asked Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago to pay a visit to the department “in the context of a normal review of the activity of the departments, in order to achieve an updated understanding of the conditions under which they operate.” . Similar visits were made to the Congregations for the Clergy and for Divine Worship and Sacraments before new prefects were appointed for each. In August, Pope Francis appointed the Salesian sister Alessandra Smerilli as interim secretary of the human development department, following the resignation of Msgr. Bruno-Marie Duff, who served as secretary for four years; Argentine Father Augusto Zampini, who was the assistant secretary of the office and coordinator of the COVID-19 Commission of the Vatican, also left. Sister Smerilli was also appointed to the leadership team of the Vatican COVID-19 Commission along with Cardinal Turkson and Scalabrian father Fabio Baggio, undersecretary of the Department for Migrants and Refugees. Pope Francis set up the commission in April 2020 to coordinate the Vatican’s response to the pandemic, to help local churches around the globe, and to defend internationally to provide answers to COVID-19’s health and financial challenges that promote greater justice. , equality, concern for the poor. and respect for the environment. The commission was excluded from freezing Vatican employment during the pandemic. It was during the Second Special Synod of Bishops for Africa in October 2009 that Pope Benedict XVI, now retired, announced that he would appoint Cardinal Turkson to head the office of justice and peace. At the time, the cardinal served as secretary of the synod’s registration – a key role that many had already seen as a clear sign of papal favor. In 2003 he was in his 10th year as archbishop of the Cape Coast, Ghana, when St. John Paul II introduced him to the College of Cardinals – the first Ghanaian to receive a red hat. Born October 11, 1948, he studied at St. Teresa’s Little Seminary in Amisano and was ordained a priest in 1975. From 1976 to 1980 he studied in Rome, earning a degree in Holy Scriptures from the Pontifical Biblical Institute. From 1987 to 1992, he studied for a doctorate at the same institute.

