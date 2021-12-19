The death toll from super typhoon Rai in the Philippines is rising





MANILA The death toll from a powerful typhoon that hit the Philippines last week is continuing to rise as rescue teams reach more devastated areas, with more than 140 people now believed to have been killed, officials said on Sunday. About half of the 142 deaths reported so far by Super Typhoon Rai were in Bohol island province in the central Visayas region, a tourist destination known for its diving spots and coral reefs. Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said that as of noon Sunday, the typhoon was believed to have killed 72 people in the province, a number based on field reports from community leaders. It is very clear that the damage suffered by Bohol is great and comprehensive, said Mr. Yap. He said he had seen great destruction of coastal communities in an aerial reconnaissance aboard a military aircraft.

The Philippine National Disaster Agency, which often takes time to confirm deaths reported by officials across the country, was still reporting a total of 31 typhoon deaths on Sunday, a number that did not reflect figures given by Mr. Yap and others. zonave. The central province of Cebu and the town of Cagayan de Oro on the island of Mindanao were also among the hardest hit, and it was in Mindanao that officials were trying to get help on the island of Siargao, a popular surfing destination. The typhoon hit land on the island on Thursday, with thunderstorms of up to 168 miles per hour, before blowing west across the country. Rai was classified as a super typhoon after it landed, a design comparable to a Category 5 hurricane in the United States. Siargao was still suspended as of Sunday. Message boards on social media were filled with the names of people who were not yet known. Typhoon, known as Odette after the Philippines’s unique naming system, was the 15th to hit the country this year. It rained heavily in large areas, and large parts of the central and southern Philippines suffered damage, with many waterways flooding their shores.

The President of the Philippine Red Cross, Senator Richard Gordon, said Rai was one of the strongest known storms ever to hit the Philippines, enduring an average of 20 typhoons a year. Red Cross emergency teams report complete massacre in coastal areas. Homes, hospitals, schools and community buildings have been torn to pieces, he said in a statement. Our volunteers are providing emergency assistance to people who have lost everything, including food, drinking water, first aid, medical care, and somewhere safe to shelter. The most powerful storm recorded in the Philippines was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which killed about 6,500 people and caused widespread destruction in 2013. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an urgent appeal for nearly $ 22 million to fund relief and recovery efforts for some 400,000 people in the Rai affected Philippines. In Bohol, Mr. Yap said provincial workers were working overtime to restore power and telecommunications equipment and that many residents did not have access to clean drinking water. He said a Philippine Navy ship would be sent from Manila on Monday with emergency aid to Bohol, but he called for more help from the national government, citing in particular the need for generators to run recharge stations across the country. the island.

