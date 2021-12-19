International
Typhoon Rai: Dozens more deaths confirmed as aid efforts rise in Philippines | Philippines
The official death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has risen to 89 as efforts to distribute water and food to the devastated islands.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and seaside resorts as Typhoon Rai devastated the southern and central regions of the archipelago.
The storm destroyed communications and electricity in many areas, knocked down roofs, knocked down energy concrete pillars and flooded villages.
Arthur Yap, the governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that the mayors on the devastated island have so far reported 63 deaths in their cities.
That brought the total number of deaths reported to 89, according to the latest official figures, Agence France-Presse reported.
But the number is likely to rise as disaster agencies estimated the full extent of deaths and devastation from the storm across the vast archipelago.
Yap said a number of people were still missing on the island and 13 were injured after the storm hit the country on Thursday as a super typhoon filled with wind speeds of 195 km / h (120 mph).
Communications are still interrupted. Only 21 mayors out of 48 have contacted us, Yap said, raising fears of more casualties in the flood-hit province, where some residents were rescued from their rooftops.
Floods rose rapidly in the town along the Bohols River in Loboc, where residents were trapped on their roofs and trees. They were rescued by the Coast Guard the next day.
President Rodrigo Duterte flew into the region on Saturday and pledged 2 billion pesos ($ 40 million) in new aid. Aides said the president will visit Bohol on Sunday.
Thousands of military, police, coast guard and firefighters are deployed to assist search and rescue efforts in the most affected areas of the vast archipelago.
Heavy machinery – like spacesuits and front loaders – is also being sent to help clear blocked roads from fallen power poles and trees.
Charities and emergency services have appealed for donations.
A Philippine Navy ship carrying cargo and other aid would depart for Bohol on Monday, Yap said, after he had previously declared a state of disaster on the island.
An aerial survey of damage to islands in the north made it very clear that our people have suffered greatly in terms of homes destroyed and agricultural losses, he said.
Thousands of water cannons were handed over after power outages across the island disrupted water recharge stations, Yap added.
There has also been widespread destruction on the Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which suffered the main weight of Rai when it collided in the Philippines.
Aerial photos distributed by the military showed heavy damage in General Luna’s Siargao town, where many surfers and vacationers had flocked before Christmas, with buildings stripped of their roofs and littered with rubble.
Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao said on Saturday that the damage to the islands landscape reminded her if not worse than the one caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
Haiyan, named Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone recorded in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.
Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season – most cyclones usually take place between July and October.
Scientists have long warned that typhoons are getting stronger and stronger as the world gets warmer due to man-made climate change.
About 20 storms and typhoons hit the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active region of the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it one of the most disaster prone places in the world.
