As China’s global ambitions almost toppled an IMF chief

Anger over whether IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated the data to favor China in her previous role at the World Bank almost cost the Bulgarian economist her job.

Whatever the truth of the allegations, no one questions China’s determination to leave its mark on the multilateral institutions that support the global financial system.

“China wants a bigger voice and more chairs at the table,” said Yu Jie, a senior China researcher at Chatham House. “She wants to call herself the leader of the global south.”

China’s geopolitical ambitions have grown in recent months, from the outlawing of cryptocurrency trading while promoting digital renminbi, to trade measures targeting countries with which it disagrees. These included closing the doors to Lithuanian exports this month after the Baltic state allowed the opening of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius.

Equally important are China’s financial and diplomatic ambitions at the UN and Washington-based institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank, which are at the heart of the global system designed by Western countries after World War II.

In particular, China pursues its ambitions by using its unusual dual status as an emerging economy and a superpower.

“There really is no precedent for what we are seeing with China,” said Scott Morris of the Center for Global Development, a Washington-based institute. “China is extremely important in these institutions, especially in the World Bank. . . as a shareholder, as a donor and as a customer. ”

For the world’s poorest countries, China is now the world’s largest bilateral lender, larger in fact than all other combined bilateral lenders.

Its ambitious “One Generation and One Road” initiative for overseas infrastructure investment has also been cut short and replaced by the softer-sounding Global Development Initiative launched by President Xi Jinping at the UN General Assembly in September.

This is an example of China “playing with both hands,” Yu said. With one, it seeks the approval of global institutions like the UN to steer its agenda and gain support, especially among developing countries. The GDI “does not even sound like a Chinese initiative,” Yu said.

However, at the same time, when its global ambitions at the World Bank or elsewhere are thwarted, it quickly raises alternatives such as the Shanghai-based New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

China’s frustrations are understandable. The G20’s key role during the 2009 financial crisis was a belated Western recognition that China and other major emerging economies deserved a bigger say in global governance. However, little has changed at the IMF or World Bank since.

Although it accounts for almost one-fifth of the world economy, China’s shares in both institutions are only about 6 percent, smaller than that of Japan and barely a third of the US shares. Efforts to reform the IMF quota system have been hampered by those, including European countries, that would lose.

As for the World Bank, a formula devised after the financial crisis would have doubled China’s shares to 12 percent. But by the time that proposal was considered, during the Donald Trump administration, Sino-US relations had soured and China’s ambitions were halted after the plan was rejected for consideration later.

“If you are in the United States, you want to be deeply sad [allies] to please China? ” asked Morris. “It’s hard to read the landscape and conclude that the US will do it.”

Such tensions peaked during the World Bank’s capital increase in 2018. This was when Georgieva, as its chief executive at the time, allegedly oversaw data manipulation in the Doing Business bank’s main report to improve its ranking. China.

When the allegations surfaced in September this year, Georgieva, who has since been transferred to the IMF to become its managing director, was accused of doing so to help persuade China to raise more money. But like her emphasized in its defenseChina had “unequivocally supported a capital increase for the Bank for many years.”

Rather, her critics say, she did so to appease Beijing as others did not allow any increase in its shares.

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing and the IMF board, after reviewing the allegations, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to show that she played an improper role.

China has had the greatest success at the UN. Over the past 20 years, its contributions have grown from 1 percent to 12 percent as Beijing seeks to increase its influence, placing the country in second place. Meanwhile, U.S. contributions have dropped from 25 to 22 percent.

Chinese nationals now run four UN institutions, including the Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Telecommunication Union, on a par with the US.

Such an impact comes at a relatively low cost. “You have to give them the credit for realizing that with relatively little money you can become an important player in the international environment,” said Augusto Lopez-Claros, executive director of the Global Governance Forum. “They understood this better than the Americans.”

An examination by the CGD on China’s growing role in multilateral institutions and other development banks showed that Beijing asserted itself wherever possible in those bodies. However, as China is still officially classified as a “developing country”, it also supported these institutions for financial and technical assistance.

“They have not withdrawn at all from their status as a developing country,” said Morris of CGD. “This is really unique. “If you think about India or other big emerging economies, they borrow a lot, but they do not have the status of a global leader.”