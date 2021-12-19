Businesses in Grand Forks employ international workers

Jordan Quiquempois has been working as a baker at the Coffee House Archives on the UND campus since mid-November, despite not being fluent in English.

Quiquempois communicates with Kellie Rygg, a cafe manager, via Google Translate. The language barrier may be a hassle, but he said agreeing to living in the United States largely involved preparing for the cold winter and keeping his surprise at the size of American trucks compared to the compact cars he was used to saw in France. .

For me, cultural friendliness was not very important because I have always lived with it, said Quiquempois.

About 17% of the U.S. workforce was born in another country in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number has been declining in recent years, including a decline of 17.4% in 2019. The overall workforce fell by 2.8 million workers from 2019 to 2020, and overseas-born workers accounted for the 1.1 million decline slightly less than 40 %. all workers leaving the workforce.

Quiquempois is from Toulan, France and went to culinary school there. He and his wife came to the Grand Forks in July so she could study biomedical engineering at UND. Quiquempois and his wife do not have a car, so they sometimes walk up to two hours to get groceries. He is a big fan of TJ Maxx.

He fell into our lap, Rygg said. He came one day with some samples, and surely who would refuse some samples? We tried it and he said his dream is to work in a small cafe. At first we thought it was too good to be true. It took a few months and he came back again, and we were okay. It has been amazing.

Rygg was amazed at his work ethic and skills as a baker.

He just goes in and matures, Rygg said. He never spends. There is no waste, so if it does not turn out (right), bread pudding or (something else). I do not think he threw anything since we started.

Airtonomy, a drone data management company in Grand Forks, has been hiring international workers since its inception, but founder and CEO Josh Riedy said it was not on purpose.

We have a thirst for skilled workers in math, software development, engineering, computer science and if they are of international origin, we would be more than willing to work with them and hire them, Riedy said.

Airtonomy began to receive an influx of international workers through the UND. The company has kidnapped high school students from the University College of Engineering and Mining from the beginning.

Riedy went to the UND and showed the students they were looking for, just when he met Dr. Jeremiah Neubert, a professor of mechanical engineering. Now, he frequently checks in an attempt to find more employees.

We have hired most of his graduate students produced in recent years, Riedy said. He does a phenomenal job.

In terms of communication, Riedy said it has not been a problem for him or any of his international staff.

Language has not been a hindrance and I will give credit to their education, whether UND or elsewhere, Riedy said. English, in particular, has been a hindrance, neither spoken nor written.

Riedy knew about seven international workers currently on the Airtonomys payroll at the top of his head. He said learning about them is one of the best parts of his job and he plans to continue hiring them in the future.

The personal joy I get from this is beginning to understand other cultures, Riedy said. … We found that we have a number of students, for example, from Bangladesh. We had great success with students from Bangladesh. They have a great culture and have a great work ethic.